Edward Hayes’s Newly Released "Spiritual Enlightment: A Collection of Contemporary Poems" is a Thoughtful Collection of Poetry That Will Entertain and Inspire
“Spiritual Enlightment: A Collection of Contemporary Poems,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Edward Hayes, is a spiritually and intellectually exciting reading experience that presents readers with enlightened lessons of faith within a compelling anthology.
Brooklyn, NY, August 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Spiritual Enlightment: A Collection of Contemporary Poems”: a poignant opportunity for personal and spiritual reflection. “Spiritual Enlightment: A Collection of Contemporary Poems” is the creation of published author Edward Hayes.
Hayes shares, “Spiritual Enlightment is a collection of poems that deals with spiritual teachings, relationships, and human interactions that invokes dialogue for the betterment of humanity. Furthermore, it is my intent to awaken social consciousness through my poetry that encourages self-introspection and spirituality.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Edward Hayes’s new book examines faith, worth, purpose, and much more within a collection of over thirty impassioned poems.
Consumers can purchase “Spiritual Enlightment: A Collection of Contemporary Poems” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Spiritual Enlightment: A Collection of Contemporary Poems,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
