Author Jordan A. Narh-Marhtey’s New Book, "The Power of Unity," Discusses the Strength of Unity and Its Fundamental Properties, Leading to Personal Excellence
Recent release “The Power of Unity,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jordan A. Narh-Marhtey, is a useful work that tells readers how they can gain personal excellence by continuously improving themselves and working on themselves to perform better and better.
New York, NY, August 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jordan A. Narh-Marhtey, a rising high school senior with one of the highest GPAs and grades in his high school, Groves High School, has completed his new book, “The Power of Unity”: an enlightening work that explores examples of teamwork and applies some practices to develop unity in the workplace and society.
Author Jordan A. Narh-Marhtey writes, “A solid and cohesive team develops systems that allow them to collaborate efficiently to complete tasks promptly. By working together, colleagues will be aware of their capabilities and the group’s capabilities in general and can organize the workload accordingly. Communication is also needed for efficiency to operate. Hypotheses and ideas are two of the components of unity as well. When a team works well together, colleagues feel more comfortable offering suggestions and ideas. A respectful and trusting team environment will enable colleagues to think more creatively and lead to more productive and collaborative brainstorming sessions.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jordan A. Narh-Marhtey’s thought-provoking work encourages readers to use their gifts and talents to make a form of unity that will shape the world.
Readers who wish to experience this dynamic work can purchase “The Power of Unity” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
