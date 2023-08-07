Author Evelyn Chaney Carpenter’s New Book, "Along My Way," is an Engaging Novel That Discusses the Author's Life and Her Views on the Current State of America

Recent release “Along My Way,” from Covenant Books author Evelyn Chaney Carpenter, is a fascinating account following the author through the different stages of her life, beginning with her formative years through her career as a teacher and beyond. Throughout her story, Carpenter takes the time to not only discuss her own life, but her observations on America, and the current threats to the nation.