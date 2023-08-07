Author Evelyn Chaney Carpenter’s New Book, "Along My Way," is an Engaging Novel That Discusses the Author's Life and Her Views on the Current State of America
Recent release “Along My Way,” from Covenant Books author Evelyn Chaney Carpenter, is a fascinating account following the author through the different stages of her life, beginning with her formative years through her career as a teacher and beyond. Throughout her story, Carpenter takes the time to not only discuss her own life, but her observations on America, and the current threats to the nation.
Columbia, TN, August 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Evelyn Chaney Carpenter, an American patriot and educator, has completed her new book, “Along My Way”: a compelling memoir that reflects upon the author’s previous experiences throughout life, as well as her views on the ways in which the country she loves deeply is trending, and why she finds these trends troubling.
Born in 1934, author Evelyn Carpenter attended grade school near Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, and completed her college degree by returning to the classroom at the age of forty. A preschool teacher for many years, the author worked with other ideas she loved, all the while taking much time for reading her favorite authors’ books. After years of attending to her family responsibilities, Carpenter now delightfully shares her debut novel after years of wanting to produce a book of her own.
Carpenter writes, “As I write to you about some of my most memorable experiences in my life, we shall be remembering together some of the highlights of living for a long time in our great USA. In normal conversations, we do not consider sequence to be necessary, so this will not become an issue. Sequence will become clear as our time together goes forward. So many of my family members and dear friends have asked me for stories about my life in such an extended and blessed period of time. I say blessed because I was so lucky to be born in America, to enjoy all the opportunities available to me and to be able to raise my own children under the system of democracy our forefathers planned for all American citizens.
“But right now, today, April 11, 2021, I am so afraid for our beloved America! We see every day on the news that starting with the 2020 election, our country has become mired in disarray and questionable political decisions so swiftly being thrust upon us. So I pray that God will guide each and every one of us to do and say the correct things to keep our country safe and free. The whole world needs a free America under democracy! I pray that those who come after me will still be able to live in the freedom granted to the USA up to the present time.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Evelyn Chaney Carpenter’s new book is written in a conversational style, to help readers feel as if the author is talking directly to them in chat between two friends. Expertly paced and deeply personal, Carpenter shares her story and views in the hopes of educating readers so that they may learn from her experiences and work to get America back on track for the benefit of the future generations.
Readers can purchase “Along My Way” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market.
