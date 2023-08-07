Author Lora Schmidt’s New Book, "Keeping You in My Heart: A Grief Journal for Tweens," is a Helpful Tool for Young Readers Experiencing Grief and Loss
Recent release “Keeping You in My Heart: A Grief Journal for Tweens,” from Covenant Books author Lora Schmidt, is an insightful tool to help young readers better understand the many different forms that the grieving process can take on, as well as guide them through their own personal journey of grief in the wake of losing a loved one.
Columbus, GA, August 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lora Schmidt has completed her new book, “Keeping You in My Heart: A Grief Journal for Tweens”: an interactive journal to help young readers process their grief and understand the range of emotions they might be feeling during a time of personal upheaval, change, and heartache.
After losing her mother as a teen, author Lora Schmidt spent her career helping young people amidst change, crisis, and loss. As a youth and young adult minister, Schmidt has offered retreats to teens that focused on spirituality, leadership, and service. As a chaplain in hospitals and hospice, the author has helped young people face difficult truths with respect, honesty, and gentleness.
Schmidt writes, “‘Keeping You in My Heart: A Grief Journal for Tweens’ offers children, in the in-between years of nine to twelve, a place to work through their grief after the death of a loved one. The design, prompts and illustrations are engaging and meant to inspire this age group in giving voice to their feelings, celebrating memories, and learning to cope and move forward.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lora Schmidt’s new book is a powerful tool that presents a unique opportunity for young readers to express their feelings in a healthy way, and to learn more about the grieving process while actively experiencing it.
Readers can purchase “Keeping You in My Heart: A Grief Journal for Tweens” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
