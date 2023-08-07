Author Daniel De Prophet’s New Book, "Amerika Year One+," Explores the Current Warning Signs Witnessed by the Author of America's Transition Into a Totalitarian Regime
Recent release “Amerika Year One+,” from Page Publishing author Daniel De Prophet, is an assortment of emails written by the author immediately after the events of the 2020 presidential election, detailing the warning signs of America’s descent. Through his emails, De Prophet attempts to highlight how the United States has begun to convert into a totalitarian country by those of the radical left.
New York, NY, August 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Daniel De Prophet, a math teacher, economy planner, and writer, has completed his new book “Amerika Year One+”: a collection of emails written by the author for his friends and family, designed to warn them about the ongoing threatens to America’s democracy, from education becoming indoctrination and the news being turned into harmful propaganda. By exposing these warning signs, De Prophet urges a call to action in order to prevent such political catastrophe.
De Prophet writes, “As you can read in the first email, my conscience didn’t let me stay silent. Mercilessly, I inundated them for months with these emails. Some friends told me they did not have time to read them, others confessed they did not want to be involved in political fights, and others thought they were being polite by telling me it was okay to keep on sending the emails. However, soon, I realized that they were not reading anything. There were four exceptions. They read and shared the emails. One of them even went with me to ask for justice for J6, justice for Ashli Babbitt, and freedom for political prisoners. Two of them accompanied me to a rally. That was all. The fourth just relaxed and said he was confident that in the next election, everything would return to normal.
“Out of frustration, I decided to put all the emails together and make them public. Maybe then more people will react and fight for this country and for the world in this terrible time we are living. It is a global fight, and we all must do our part before it is too late.”
Published by Page Publishing, Daniel De Prophet’s engaging works will challenge readers to stand up and work against the serious threats and political leaders actively working to steal the nation’s freedoms granted by the Constitution. Thought-provoking and compelling, De Prophet shares his writing in the hopes of waking readers up to the dangers that America currently faces following the 2020 election.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Amerika Year One+” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
