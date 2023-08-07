Author Daniel De Prophet’s New Book, "Amerika Year One+," Explores the Current Warning Signs Witnessed by the Author of America's Transition Into a Totalitarian Regime

Recent release “Amerika Year One+,” from Page Publishing author Daniel De Prophet, is an assortment of emails written by the author immediately after the events of the 2020 presidential election, detailing the warning signs of America’s descent. Through his emails, De Prophet attempts to highlight how the United States has begun to convert into a totalitarian country by those of the radical left.