Author Maribeth C.P.’s New Book, “Brokenly Blooming,” is a Gripping Collection of Poems That Explore the Struggles of Grief and the Struggles of Losing Close Loved Ones

Recent release “Brokenly Blooming,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Maribeth C.P., is a powerful and engaging series of poems and ruminations that began during a period when the author lost many of her loved ones. Pouring her soul into poetry, Maribeth used her grief to pen "Brokenly Blooming" not only to work through her own grief but provide comfort to others as well.