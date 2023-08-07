Author Maribeth C.P.’s New Book, “Brokenly Blooming,” is a Gripping Collection of Poems That Explore the Struggles of Grief and the Struggles of Losing Close Loved Ones
Recent release “Brokenly Blooming,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Maribeth C.P., is a powerful and engaging series of poems and ruminations that began during a period when the author lost many of her loved ones. Pouring her soul into poetry, Maribeth used her grief to pen "Brokenly Blooming" not only to work through her own grief but provide comfort to others as well.
New York, NY, August 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Maribeth C.P., an author who loves nature, animals, and the simple joys of life, has completed her new book, “Brokenly Blooming”: a compelling assortment of heartfelt poetry that reflects upon the losses and grief experienced by the author throughout her life, exploring how she coped with such struggles and found the strength to forge ahead despite the heartache.
Over the last four years of her life, author Maribeth C.P. has endured a period of loss of more friends and family members than she had ever experienced throughout her whole life, including her late husband who left behind a son and two miscarriages. What started out as therapy writing turned into a collection of poems that gave her loss a meaning, to help give a voice to those who felt unheard.
It was during this time of death that she bravely found new life in the love of a man who took in her son as his own and helped welcome another baby to her family. It was during this time she felt loved just as she was, broken and beautiful. Every shattered piece was carefully planted and grew into a garden of love and possibilities. Where there once was death, there was also rebirth. Broken and blooming has been her new mantra and the theme for her first book.
“There are some moments in life when the severity and emotions are simply too surreal,” Maribeth writes. “It’s during these times when our heart is overwhelmed that it needs to be heard the most but sometimes cannot find where to begin.
“Our mind is swept away in a flood of feelings that desperately call out to us to be processed, but no one is able to calm the raging river. There’s a delicate point when our soul reaches out to cling on to a lifeline of any measure, and it’s this final connection that softly whispers to our battered heart, ‘You are not alone.’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Maribeth C.P.’s enthralling tale is a deeply emotional and intimate journey that is shared in the hope that readers who may be feeling the same agony she once experienced will understand they are not alone and find the encouragement they need to continue on through the pain to experience brighter days ahead.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Brokenly Blooming” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
