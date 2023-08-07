Terry A. Maurer’s New Book, "Holy Trinity, Alabama," is a Fascinating and Engaging Memoir That Tells of the Author’s Early Studies at a Catholic Seminary
Montgomery, AL, August 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Terry A. Maurer, an accomplished entrepreneur and founder of the businesses Maurer/Shumaker Inc. and Avita Artesian Water, has completed his most recent book, “Holy Trinity, Alabama”: an insightful autobiographical account into the author’s time spent while studying at a Catholic seminary in Holy Trinity, Alabama, as well as the lives of his fellow seminarians.
“‘Holy Trinity, Alabama’ tells a story of young men studying for the priesthood in a Catholic seminary in the second half of the l950s,” writes Maurer. “Like the movie, ‘Gone with the Wind,’ by Margaret Mitchell, ‘Holy Trinity, Alabama,’ like the deep South plantations in their time, is no more.
“The stories here are taken from the Spes Gregis, which means ‘hope of the flock,’ yearbooks during the last years of this seminary in Alabama, 1956–1960. In fact, I was in the last graduating class from Holy Trinity, 1960.
“In this book you will learn where seminarians came from, their names, and how they spent their days in prayer, work, recreation, and study as they follow a seminarian’s schedule laid out by the founder of this religious order: Father Thomas Augustine Judge.”
Published by Fulton Books, Terry A. Maurer’s book is the author’s second published work, the first of which, “Dirt Farmer’s Son” was published in 2022 as an autobiography. Through sharing “Holy Trinity, Alabama,” Maurer presents a deeply personal account that will take readers behind the scenes to discover what life was like back in the author’s old seminary days and why each of his seminary brothers answered the Lord’s call to priesthood.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Holy Trinity, Alabama” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
