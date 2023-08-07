Samantha Bruce’s Newly Released “As I Wait on Him for Him: Impatient Ruths In A World of Hidden Boazes” is a Message of Encouragement for Those Seeking True Partnership
“As I Wait on Him for Him: Impatient Ruths In A World of Hidden Boazes,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Samantha Bruce, is a heartfelt discussion of the challenges and blessings that accompany trusting in God and waiting on one’s divinely appointed spouse.
Lake Worth, FL, August 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “As I Wait on Him for Him: Impatient Ruths In A World of Hidden Boazes”: a compassionate discussion of the challenges of being single in our modern world. “As I Wait on Him for Him: Impatient Ruths In A World of Hidden Boazes” is the creation of published author Samantha Bruce, a high school teacher and language facilitator who is the founder of Caritas Corporation, an organization dedicated to uniting the Christian Haitian community through collaboration, education, and media.
Bruce shares, “The eagerness of walking toward your future spouse begins with you walking toward your God. This lesson highlights one of many key principles of As I Wait on Him for Him.
“In this concise work, Samantha Bruce speaks to the souls of believers with practicality and offers a doable framework to deal with the pressure associated with waiting for 'your Boaz.'
“In this book, you will expressively explore a personal journey marked by constant survey and opportunities with many stops commencing with everyday self-actualization, the importance of the right friendship, culminating into a joy of distinguished steadiness in life. At its heart, this book will challenge you to position your life in God. Everyday.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Samantha Bruce’s new book will encourage readers to reflect and seek opportunities for personal and spiritual growth.
Consumers can purchase “As I Wait on Him for Him: Impatient Ruths In A World of Hidden Boazes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “As I Wait on Him for Him: Impatient Ruths In A World of Hidden Boazes,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
