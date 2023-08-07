Samantha Bruce’s Newly Released “As I Wait on Him for Him: Impatient Ruths In A World of Hidden Boazes” is a Message of Encouragement for Those Seeking True Partnership

“As I Wait on Him for Him: Impatient Ruths In A World of Hidden Boazes,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Samantha Bruce, is a heartfelt discussion of the challenges and blessings that accompany trusting in God and waiting on one’s divinely appointed spouse.