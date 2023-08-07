Author Stephanie Reynolds’s New Book "Fate's Journey: Legend of Trilleia: Book 2" Follows One Young Woman's Attempts to Survive the Second Part of a Dangerous Tournament
Recent release “Fate's Journey: Legend of Trilleia: Book 2,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Stephanie Reynolds, continues the adventures of Legend, who has entered herself in a tournament to secure enough gold for herself and her sister. As Legend's relationships become more confusing, the second phase of the tournament grows more intense and political upheaval looms on the horizon.
San Tan Valley, AZ, August 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Stephanie Reynolds, who has been writing novels for nearly three decades and enjoys doing puzzles, coloring, listening to music, and volunteering her church’s nursery in her spare time, has completed her new book, “Fate's Journey: Legend of Trilleia: Book 2”: a thrilling fantasy adventure that follows a young woman named Legend who continues fighting in a dangerous tournament to secure a future for herself and her sister while also attempting to win the affections of her country’s prince.
“Legend and her friends have moved on to the second phase of their tournament,” writes Reynolds. “Even as Legend reels with her situation regarding Tristan, she has to find a way to bury her feelings for him. She knows she must follow through with the promises she made to him, Emberly, and Ashlynn to fight for Ethyn.
“As Legend gets closer to Ethyn, more complications arise. Her friends no longer feel like friends, Tristan’s anger and betrayal cause great tension between them, and she feels lonely once again. Queen Ella’s reign of terror worsens, especially as King Sterling’s health continues to decline. To make matters worse, a dark presence is creating an insurrection within Trilleia itself. Is LuMont’s warning about the prophecy true? Can Legend navigate through all the uncertainty, fear, and loneliness she now feels has been thrust against her?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Stephanie Reynolds’s tale is the riveting second installment in the author’s “Fate’s Journey” series, and continues the story of Legend as she fights for both her and her beloved sister. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Fate’s Journey: Legend of Trilleia: Book 2” is sure to keep readers spellbound, and desperate for the next entry in Legend’s adventures.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Fate's Journey: Legend of Trilleia: Book 2" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
