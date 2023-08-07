Author Stephanie Reynolds’s New Book "Fate's Journey: Legend of Trilleia: Book 2" Follows One Young Woman's Attempts to Survive the Second Part of a Dangerous Tournament

Recent release “Fate's Journey: Legend of Trilleia: Book 2,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Stephanie Reynolds, continues the adventures of Legend, who has entered herself in a tournament to secure enough gold for herself and her sister. As Legend's relationships become more confusing, the second phase of the tournament grows more intense and political upheaval looms on the horizon.