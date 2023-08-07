Author Catherine Hudson’s New Book "Get Your Cow Out of My Kitchen!" Recounts the Incredible Relationships the Author Has Shared with Animals Over the Course of Her Life
Recent release “Get Your Cow Out of My Kitchen!” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Catherine Hudson, is a stirring collection of short stories that reflect upon the many animals that have impacted the author's life. Each entry is a beautiful tribute to a special animal friend and highlights just how special the connection between animal and human can be.
New York, NY, August 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Catherine Hudson, a loving mother of three and grandmother to thirteen, has completed her new book, “Get Your Cow Out of My Kitchen!”: a charming collection of short stories that details the incredible animals that have touched the life of the author throughout her childhood.
A lover of animals ever since she was a child, author Catherine Hudson fell in love with bull terriers after watching the Disney film “The Incredible Journey” as a teen. By the time she was in her early forties, Catherine had quickly become one of the top bull terrier breeders in the country and, along with competing with her dogs, she started her own obedience school, “My Bark Avenue Academy,” which she still runs today. Currently, the author resides in eastern Ontario, Canada, with her dog Ladybug and can be found surrounded daily by her many four-legged obedience and adult and puppy boot camp students.
“‘Get Your Cow Out of My Kitchen!’ will take you on an oft-times humorous journey discovering new creatures and how their amazing personalities captured the heart of a little red-haired girl. You will meet such memorable characters as Gomer Pyle, Fred the Emu, Shakin Jake and of course Clarabelle the cow,” writes Hudson. “As you read these short stories it will transport you to places and times that will trigger your own fond memories of pets that have shared your life. This is a book that can be enjoyed and read over and over by both adults and children alike.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Catherine Hudson’s enthralling tale will let the reader discover a new relationship or encounter that has been a part of the author’s life, from childhood to adulthood, and reveal the incredible bond that animals and humans can share. With a title inspired by the very words the author’s shocked mother said when her daughter’s half-grown pet cow walked casually into the kitchen while the family was enjoying breakfast, “Get Your Cow Out of My Kitchen!” is a heartfelt story that is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them back to relive the humor and joy over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Get Your Cow Out of My Kitchen!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
