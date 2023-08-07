Author Catherine Hudson’s New Book "Get Your Cow Out of My Kitchen!" Recounts the Incredible Relationships the Author Has Shared with Animals Over the Course of Her Life

Recent release “Get Your Cow Out of My Kitchen!” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Catherine Hudson, is a stirring collection of short stories that reflect upon the many animals that have impacted the author's life. Each entry is a beautiful tribute to a special animal friend and highlights just how special the connection between animal and human can be.