Author Julia Birmele’s New Book, "The Death of Madame Chauvet," is a Story of Love, Vengeance, and the Affairs Surrounding a Gentleman's Club Known as the French Maidens

Recent release “The Death of Madame Chauvet,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Julia Birmele, centers around Willy, a young, naïve man who is hopelessly attracted to Madame Carolina Chauvet, the owner of a gentleman's club in post-WWII New Orleans. As Willy begins working for her, Madame Chauvet begins to wonder if her business's new woes are the result of her new, devoted employee.