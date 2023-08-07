Author Julia Birmele’s New Book, "The Death of Madame Chauvet," is a Story of Love, Vengeance, and the Affairs Surrounding a Gentleman's Club Known as the French Maidens
Recent release “The Death of Madame Chauvet,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Julia Birmele, centers around Willy, a young, naïve man who is hopelessly attracted to Madame Carolina Chauvet, the owner of a gentleman's club in post-WWII New Orleans. As Willy begins working for her, Madame Chauvet begins to wonder if her business's new woes are the result of her new, devoted employee.
Charlottesville, VA, August 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Julia Birmele, a correctional officer since 2016, has completed her new book, “The Death of Madame Chauvet”: a fascinating novel that follows a young man who finds himself enamored by the beautiful woman who runs a gentlemen’s club known as the French Maidens and begins working there, only to discover the business and the business owner’s secrets.
Born and raised in Berrien County, Michigan, author Jelia Birmele was a curious child who often found herself enduring long punishments that entailed being kept from everything except books. This induced a love for reading and writing at a young age that would eventually progress to her own work being published. Julia spent fourteen years in Florida where she graduated from Florida Gulf Coast University with a B.S. in Criminal Justice and from St. Petersburg College with an A.S. in Crime Scene Technology. Currently, Birmele resides in Charlottesville, Virginia, with her dogs, Sparky and Frank.
“As a clever, depraved woman of business, Madame Carolina Chauvet owns the vibrant gentlemen’s club, the French Maidens, in the French Quarter of New Orleans,” writes Birmele. “The end of World War II has not only produced an influx of victorious, lustful men, but a naïve farmer from Indiana, Willy, has found himself seated at the bar of the vivacious club. As he attempts to keep a family promise, Willy is instantly attracted to Madame Chauvet and entranced by the surreal nights that he wouldn’t dare dream about. Unforeseen circumstances land Willy behind the bar of the club where he is immersed in the intricate operations of Madame Chauvet. There is more to the French Maidens than shiny poles and topless dancers, and things are starting to go wrong. Madame Chauvet is left to question if the young farmer is to blame for the failures her business is enduring or if the staff she has trusted for years is capable of sabotage.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Julia Birmele’s thrilling tale is an ominous tale of how far one will go for vengeance, love, opulence, and hatred, all laced with a perfect amount of New Orleans charm and mysticism. Brimming with suspense, Birmele delivers an emotional, character-driven mystery that is sure to leave readers spellbound and desperate for more, right up until the shocking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "The Death of Madame Chauvet" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
