Author Magdana Gedeon’s New Book, "God’s Underdogs," is a Stirring Spiritual Text That Reminds Readers That God is Still for All the Underdogs in the World
Recent release “God’s Underdogs,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Magdana Gedeon, is a life-changing spiritual work that shares how God’s compassion offers his children hope in the world.
Berrien, MI, August 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Magdana Gedeon, who is a seminary graduate from Andrews University and a trained chaplain, has completed her new book “God’s Underdogs”: a meditative and empowering work that encourages readers to ponder God’s goodness.
Author Magdana Gedeon taught for ten years in public schools in what is known as Title I schools. She can identify with almost all these biblical characters because she has felt unwanted, oppressed, and rejected for most of her life. She is currently healing holistically and hopefully will write another book soon about her own underdog story, which she has been for most of her life.
Gedeon begins, “I always wanted to write books, but it was never about this subject. I have the desire to write a book about holiness, marriage, victory, and forgiveness, and I still want to write those books in a future not too far away. God’s Underdogs is a book that was born out of suffering, pain, and darkness to duplicate his actions of biblical proportions to our current lives. I do mean literal darkness. I think this is a topic God has given to me and forced me to go through the Bible to see how He has rescued the biblical underdogs and how He is able to do the same because He is the same God yesterday, today, and forever.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Magdana Gedeon’s moving work offers encouragement and strength to readers in need of spiritual guidance.
Readers who wish to experience this healing work can purchase “God’s Underdogs” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity.
