Joshua Roumi’s Newly Released "The 3 Checking Accounts" is a Creative Narrative That Offers a Unique Approach to Explaining Effective Money Management
“The 3 Checking Accounts: How to Take Control of Your Personal Finances in Minutes and Set Yourself Up for Success,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joshua Roumi, is a food for thought story that imparts savvy strategies for potentially engendering growth within one’s financial future.
North Palm Beach, FL, August 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The 3 Checking Accounts: How to Take Control of Your Personal Finances in Minutes and Set Yourself Up for Success”: an intriguing discussion of self-management skills. “The 3 Checking Accounts: How to Take Control of Your Personal Finances in Minutes and Set Yourself Up for Success” is the creation of published author Joshua Roumi, a proud husband, father, and grandfather who immigrated to New York City with his parents at the age of ten. He got sponsored and went to attend high school at the Pittsburgh yeshiva in Squirrel Hill. He later attended the City College of New York’s Science Department.
Roumi shares, “Most people agree that the number 1 reason for failing relationships is money. Most people also have the 'what’s the point' attitude about money: 'Lets’ spend it today because who knows if we will have it tomorrow or in the future.'
“What if we can control money flow and capture its soul. What if we can tell it how to serve us instead of us serving it. Will we see a different tomorrow or future? Will we be inspired to success because we now know how to make it work for us instead of us working for it? Just like a blacksmith can take a piece of iron, bend it to his will, and mold it into a sword or a tool that can serve him, so can we also take money and bend it and mold it to serve us and give us the understanding on making it grow. It will give us a better perspective of how our future can look like and give us the tool that we need to become successful.
“That is what this book is about.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joshua Roumi’s new book encourages readers to take control of their financial futures through intentional planning practices.
