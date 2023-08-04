"Thriving On Overload" Podcast Rebrands as "Amplifying Cognition" to Explore Intersection if AI And Human Potential
The renowned podcast "Thriving on Overload," hosted by futurist Ross Dawson, is being rebranded as "Amplifying Cognition," with a new focus on human and AI synergy in processing information. The rebooted podcast will explore individual cognition, organizational decision-making, and societal evolution in an age of information overload. Dawson will interview pioneers in AI and cognitive sciences, discussing AI-enhanced thinking tools, human-AI workflows, and cognitive enhancement.
San Francisco, CA, August 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The popular podcast "Thriving on Overload," hosted by globally recognized futurist and entrepreneur Ross Dawson, is being relaunched as "Amplifying Cognition," reflecting Dawson's evolving focus on the immense capabilities of the human mind in synergy with AI and how this powerful partnership can navigate our world of unlimited information.
The Thriving on Overload podcast was born as a series of interviews for the acclaimed book Thriving on Overload, which was named by Fast Company as one of the best technology books of summer, writing “Thriving on Overload offers the five best ways to manage our information-drenched world.”
Since its launch in late 2021, the podcast has continued to offer enlightening conversations, engaging listeners on how to navigate the rapid-paced world of information overload, and has been ranked as a top management podcast in over a dozen countries.
With the shift to "Amplifying Cognition," Dawson aims to investigate the transformative potential of AI and human collaboration, encapsulating the theme of thriving on overload and marrying it with his long-term interest in human technologies and AI.
"The concept of Amplifying Cognition is about harnessing the extraordinary power of the human mind, recognizing it as the most remarkable thing in the known universe, and yet, realizing it is capable of so much more," said Dawson.
The rebrand also marks a commitment to explore individual cognition, organizational decision-making, and the collective evolution of humanity. It’s about how AI can enhance our thinking, improve decision-making, and ultimately, help us create the things we want. It’s a journey to understand how organizations can filter information better, how AI can assist strategic decision-making, and how we, as a society, can positively evolve our cognition in an era of attention-hijacking.
"Amplifying Cognition" will continue to feature conversations with trailblazing individuals at the intersection of AI and cognitive sciences, who are exploring ways to amplify human capabilities and achieve worthwhile outcomes.
Listeners can look forward to discussions on new AI-enabled thinking tools, the development of effective human-AI workflows, and the emerging science of cognitive enhancement. Moreover, the podcast will delve into topics of collective intelligence, the evolution of our cognition, and the potential for us to become a part of a higher order life form through AI-human synergy.
Contact
Ruby Herrera
+1 650 9899750
amplifyingcognition.com
