"Thriving On Overload" Podcast Rebrands as "Amplifying Cognition" to Explore Intersection if AI And Human Potential

The renowned podcast "Thriving on Overload," hosted by futurist Ross Dawson, is being rebranded as "Amplifying Cognition," with a new focus on human and AI synergy in processing information. The rebooted podcast will explore individual cognition, organizational decision-making, and societal evolution in an age of information overload. Dawson will interview pioneers in AI and cognitive sciences, discussing AI-enhanced thinking tools, human-AI workflows, and cognitive enhancement.