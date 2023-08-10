SatcomHQ - Aggregate Marketplace Opens Registrations for All Satcom Equipment Dealers and Distributors
Boca Raton, FL, August 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- SatCom HQ is a leading sourcing destination for reliable satellite equipment with years of experience and a proven track record of helping dealers find genuine buyers for their satcom equipment. To conduct large-scale operations, SatComHQ (www.satcomhq.com) has established a global network of authorized dealers comprising manufacturers, distributors, sellers, resellers, VARs, contractors, consultants and engineers.
Recently, SatComHQ opened its dealer directory registrations where satcom equipment dealers can register themselves totally free of cost. With the help of SatComHQ’s global network, dealers and distributors can get quick access to global markets along with full pricing control and shipping assistance.
Expanding operations with SatcomHQ is also a lucrative proposition for many other reasons including:
Free of cost registration
Access to global satcom equipment markets
Complete sales transparency with dealer dashboards
List and sell both used and new satcom equipment
Daily updated inventory for faster time-to-market
Public dealer directory
Auto-fetch listings from existing dealer websites and online stores (such as Amazon, eBay, etc.)
SatComHQ deals in various types of satcom equipment ranging from antennas, amplifiers, transceivers and transmitters to frequency converters, encoders, modems, docking stations, earth stations and satcom accessories. Registered dealers and distributors can list used and new satcom equipment in all these categories.
As per Globenewswire (https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/01/30/2597472/28124/en/80-8-Billion-Worldwide-Satellite-Communication-Industry-to-2031-Increasing-Deployment-of-Small-Satellites-is-Expected-to-Propel-Growth.html), The satcom industry’s compound annual growth rate is an astonishing 10.4% in the projected period 2022-2026. The industry is flourishing because of its essential applications in remote communications, telecommunications, navigation and positioning, weather forecasting, rescue operations, military operations and the logistics industry.
However, new technological developments require timely upgradation and maintenance, which ensure uninterrupted connectivity and state of the art infrastructure. To source quality satcom equipment, numerous buyers search their suppliers online. This is where SatCom HQ helps dealers by helping them reach global buyers digitally.
For more information, visit the official website or contact 1-561-295-7000.
Categories