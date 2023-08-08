Author Randolph Lancaster’s New Book, "Just Us by Nobody," Explores the Inhumane Practices of the American Prison System, as Told by Someone Who Experienced It First-Hand
Recent release “Just Us by Nobody,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Randolph Lancaster, is a stirring inside look at the way individuals are treated by the U.S. prison system, and what it's like to be degraded by those in positions of power. Drawing on his own experiences while incarcerated, Lancaster reveals the failings of the legal system and the horrific ways most prisoners are treated.
Greeley, CO, August 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Randolph Lancaster, who has been living in Greeley, Colorado, near his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren since being released from prison in 2006, has completed his new book, “Just Us by Nobody”: an eye-opening account of the inhumane practices within the American prison system, witnessed first-hand by the author during his time while incarcerated.
“The United States puts more people behind bars every year than any other nation, but what they experience inside our jails and prisons is almost entirely hidden from the view of the public,” writes Lancaster. “It’s our country’s dirty little secret. [I] spent most of [my] adult life behind bars for crimes committed as a ‘steal worker,’ and this is the story of what [I] saw and experienced during [my] time inside US prisons. A powerful indictment of the US in-justice system and its long-standing corruption by money and power and also a cautionary tale about how to avoid becoming a victim of that brutal and dehumanizing system.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Randolph Lancaster’s enthralling tale was inspired by the author’s desire to inform readers of what it’s like being caught in the American legal system, and to be dehumanized and humiliated by those in a position of power. Through sharing his story and experiences, Lancaster hopes to spark change within the prison system, and end the violence and abuse many prisoners often face by those calling the shots.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Just Us by Nobody” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
