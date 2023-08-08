Author Randolph Lancaster’s New Book, "Just Us by Nobody," Explores the Inhumane Practices of the American Prison System, as Told by Someone Who Experienced It First-Hand

Recent release “Just Us by Nobody,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Randolph Lancaster, is a stirring inside look at the way individuals are treated by the U.S. prison system, and what it's like to be degraded by those in positions of power. Drawing on his own experiences while incarcerated, Lancaster reveals the failings of the legal system and the horrific ways most prisoners are treated.