Author Vernita Prather’s New Book, "The Fruitz," is a Powerful Story of a Young Girl Who Learns How to Handle Bullying by Relying on Her Faith and Trust in the Lord
Recent release “The Fruitz,” from Covenant Books author Vernita Prather, is a touching story about a young girl named Alisha, who witnesses bullying around her and knows something must be done to stop it. Recognizing only prayer and God's love can turn things around, she looks towards her Heavenly Father for advice in order to help her friends and spread kindness.
Massillon, OH, August 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Vernita Prather, a gifted writer, a worship singer, a prayer warrior, a mother and grandmother, and a loving wife to Dr. Wesley Prather, has completed her new book, “The Fruitz”: an awe-inspiring story of how a young girl found the courage through God to stand up to bullying and help her friends.
“The fruit of the Spirit is available for every Christian,” writes Prather. “It is not exclusive to adults. Children have the ability to tap into every resource and weapon that empower adult Christian lives. In the turbulent times we live in, our children need to be equipped and taught how to use their spiritual weapons instead of their flesh.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Vernita Prather’s new book came to her after being inspired by the Holy Spirit to share a story on bullying, and God’s powerful love, wisdom, and redemption that can overcome all. Compelling and thought-provoking, “The Fruitz” is the perfect tool for readers of all ages to understand what one can do when faced with bullying, and both physically and spiritually, so that one can help others while serving the Lord.
Readers can purchase “The Fruitz” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“The fruit of the Spirit is available for every Christian,” writes Prather. “It is not exclusive to adults. Children have the ability to tap into every resource and weapon that empower adult Christian lives. In the turbulent times we live in, our children need to be equipped and taught how to use their spiritual weapons instead of their flesh.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Vernita Prather’s new book came to her after being inspired by the Holy Spirit to share a story on bullying, and God’s powerful love, wisdom, and redemption that can overcome all. Compelling and thought-provoking, “The Fruitz” is the perfect tool for readers of all ages to understand what one can do when faced with bullying, and both physically and spiritually, so that one can help others while serving the Lord.
Readers can purchase “The Fruitz” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories