Author Vernita Prather’s New Book, "The Fruitz," is a Powerful Story of a Young Girl Who Learns How to Handle Bullying by Relying on Her Faith and Trust in the Lord

Recent release “The Fruitz,” from Covenant Books author Vernita Prather, is a touching story about a young girl named Alisha, who witnesses bullying around her and knows something must be done to stop it. Recognizing only prayer and God's love can turn things around, she looks towards her Heavenly Father for advice in order to help her friends and spread kindness.