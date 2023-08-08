Author The World-Famous I.B. Corduroy’s New Book, “Innocent?” Explores the Trial of a Firefighter Who is Accused of Murder But Swears He's Innocent Despite the Evidence
Recent release “Innocent?” from Page Publishing author The World-Famous I.B. Corduroy, is a compelling and eye-opening novel that centers around a decorated firefighter and dedicated family man who is accused of having committed a horrific murder. With overwhelming evidence pointing to him, Matt continues to claim he is not guilty, but even his lawyer is having a hard time believing his innocence.
New York, NY, August 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The World-Famous I.B. Corduroy, a retired emergency 911 paramedic whose passion, besides helping people in distress, is writing fiction stories, has completed his new book, “Innocent?”: a thrilling story of a firefighter who must stand trial for a terrible crime that nearly everyone believes he committed, despite his insistence that he is innocent.
“Firefighter and devoted husband Matt Kingston is arrested for a gruesome murder,” shares Corduroy. “He denies having any guilt even though investigators find his DNA at the murder scene. His public defender, the neophyte lawyer Paula Peters, is assigned to defend him and tries her best to believe in his innocence. But the evidence seems overwhelming against her ever being successful. This story follows the investigation into the murder, who ultimately stands by Kingston’s claim of innocence, and who does not.”
Published by Page Publishing, The World-Famous I.B. Corduroy’s riveting tale takes a hard look at the American judicial system and how often it fails innocent citizens every day. Thought-provoking and full of suspense, “Innocent?” will leave readers on the edge of their seats, wondering with every turn of the page whether or not Matt is truly as innocent as he claims, or if he’s become another victim of the legal system.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Innocent?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
