Author The World-Famous I.B. Corduroy’s New Book, “Innocent?” Explores the Trial of a Firefighter Who is Accused of Murder But Swears He's Innocent Despite the Evidence

Recent release “Innocent?” from Page Publishing author The World-Famous I.B. Corduroy, is a compelling and eye-opening novel that centers around a decorated firefighter and dedicated family man who is accused of having committed a horrific murder. With overwhelming evidence pointing to him, Matt continues to claim he is not guilty, but even his lawyer is having a hard time believing his innocence.