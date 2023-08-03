Future Electronics Hosts Conference for Sales Leaders Across Americas Region
Future Electronics recently hosted a national sales conference for Sales and Engineering leaders filled with learning, collaborating, and networking opportunities.
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently hosted a sales conference at their Montreal headquarters.
On July 18-20 2023, Future Electronics welcomed Sales and Engineering leaders from across the Americas to their global headquarters for an exciting, collaborative and informative sales conference.
The topics presented at the event were designed to allow sales leaders to learn from and share with their colleagues from the United States, Canada, and Latin America. At the conference, attendees also learned best practices and dove deep into key industry topics, all focused on Delighting the Customer.
Future Electronics included some fun events for attendees including an “Amazing Race”-style team building event in historic Old Montreal as well as a Taste of Montreal-themed networking event with Corporate Vice Presidents and Directors.
Future Electronics is delighted with how the sales conference turned out and looks forwards to more employee events filled with learning, collaborating, and networking opportunities.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/.
