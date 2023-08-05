BinaryNow Unveils SoftMaker Office 2024, the Alternative to Main Stream Productivity Software
BinaryNow, Inc., proudly announces SoftMaker Office 2024 for Windows, Mac, and Linux., the lightning-fast, user-friendly, and GDPR-compliant alternative to main stream productivity software.
Jacksonville, FL, August 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- BinaryNow, Inc., proudly announces SoftMaker Office 2024 for Windows, Mac, and Linux., the lightning-fast, user-friendly, and GDPR-compliant alternative to main stream productivity software.
SoftMaker Office 2024 for Windows, Mac and Linux offers a comprehensive suite of applications, including TextMaker 2024, PlanMaker 2024, Presentations 2024, and BasicMaker 2024, providing a powerful set of productivity tools. With the option to choose between a modern ribbon-style or classic menu-style user interface, users can customize their workspace for enhanced workflow. SoftMaker Office Standard 2024 is priced at just $89.95, allowing families to enjoy its benefits on up to 5 computers. For businesses and organizations, SoftMaker Office Professional 2024, available at $119.95 per corporate user, is the ideal choice. Visit the BinaryNow online store at https://alternative2office.org/buy-now/ to purchase.
SoftMaker Office 2024 holds a prominent position on Alternative2Office.org (new BinaryNow’s portfolio site). With a switchable ribbon-style user interface, multi-OS compatibility, and support for the latest Microsoft open XML formats, SoftMaker Office 2024 surpasses other alternative software suites. It provides exceptional value as an unrivaled replacement for more expensive industry-leading products.
SoftMaker Office 2024 empowers users to enhance their productivity, simplifying tasks and boosting efficiency. Users can take advantage of new features like automatic correction of common typos in 75 languages, insertion of QR codes and barcodes, file size reduction through image resolution adjustment within documents, enhanced export formats in PDF, PDF/A, and EPUB, seamless selection of non-contiguous text ranges in TextMaker, advanced filtering and sorting options by color in PlanMaker, and much more. Free 30 days trial can be downloaded at: https://alternative2office.org/downloads/
As a token of appreciation to our loyal customers, BinaryNow extends a special offer to those holding licenses for SoftMaker Office 2021 or older versions, Kingsoft Office, BinaryNow Office, Encore Office Suite, or 602PC SUITE. Unlock the full potential of SoftMaker Office Professional 2024 at an exclusive cross-upgrade price of just $49.95. For detailed information and to take advantage of this exclusive offer, visit the BinaryNow online store at: https://alternative2office.org/buy-now/
About BinaryNow, Inc.: BinaryNow, Inc. is a leading software publisher dedicated to delivering innovative and cost-effective alternatives to mainstream office productivity solutions. We simplify everyday tasks and enhance productivity for individuals and businesses. Learn more about BinaryNow and our alternative product portfolio at: https://alternative2office.org/.
SoftMaker Office 2024 for Windows, Mac and Linux offers a comprehensive suite of applications, including TextMaker 2024, PlanMaker 2024, Presentations 2024, and BasicMaker 2024, providing a powerful set of productivity tools. With the option to choose between a modern ribbon-style or classic menu-style user interface, users can customize their workspace for enhanced workflow. SoftMaker Office Standard 2024 is priced at just $89.95, allowing families to enjoy its benefits on up to 5 computers. For businesses and organizations, SoftMaker Office Professional 2024, available at $119.95 per corporate user, is the ideal choice. Visit the BinaryNow online store at https://alternative2office.org/buy-now/ to purchase.
SoftMaker Office 2024 holds a prominent position on Alternative2Office.org (new BinaryNow’s portfolio site). With a switchable ribbon-style user interface, multi-OS compatibility, and support for the latest Microsoft open XML formats, SoftMaker Office 2024 surpasses other alternative software suites. It provides exceptional value as an unrivaled replacement for more expensive industry-leading products.
SoftMaker Office 2024 empowers users to enhance their productivity, simplifying tasks and boosting efficiency. Users can take advantage of new features like automatic correction of common typos in 75 languages, insertion of QR codes and barcodes, file size reduction through image resolution adjustment within documents, enhanced export formats in PDF, PDF/A, and EPUB, seamless selection of non-contiguous text ranges in TextMaker, advanced filtering and sorting options by color in PlanMaker, and much more. Free 30 days trial can be downloaded at: https://alternative2office.org/downloads/
As a token of appreciation to our loyal customers, BinaryNow extends a special offer to those holding licenses for SoftMaker Office 2021 or older versions, Kingsoft Office, BinaryNow Office, Encore Office Suite, or 602PC SUITE. Unlock the full potential of SoftMaker Office Professional 2024 at an exclusive cross-upgrade price of just $49.95. For detailed information and to take advantage of this exclusive offer, visit the BinaryNow online store at: https://alternative2office.org/buy-now/
About BinaryNow, Inc.: BinaryNow, Inc. is a leading software publisher dedicated to delivering innovative and cost-effective alternatives to mainstream office productivity solutions. We simplify everyday tasks and enhance productivity for individuals and businesses. Learn more about BinaryNow and our alternative product portfolio at: https://alternative2office.org/.
Contact
BinaryNow, Inc.Contact
Premysl Pech
904-256-9091
https://alternative2office.org/
Premysl Pech
904-256-9091
https://alternative2office.org/
Categories