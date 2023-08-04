Alliance Cyber Awarded GSA MAS Contract, Expanding Ability to Sell to Federal and Civilian Agencies
Alliance Cyber, an industry leader in cybersecurity and compliance solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract.
Alliance Cyber, an industry leader in cybersecurity and compliance solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract. The five-year, government-wide, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract, Contract Number 47QTCA23D00BN, enables Alliance Cyber to extend its high-quality cybersecurity solutions to federal agencies.
Alliance Cyber offers a full range of cybersecurity services, including Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) services, GRC & CMMC guidance, Cyber Operations & Management, and Managed Security Services & Technical Support. The awarded GSA MAS contract includes two Special Item Numbers (SINs): 54151S (Information Technology Professional Services) and 518210C (Cloud Computing and Cloud Related IT Professional Services). These contracts streamline the process for government agencies to use Alliance Cyber's industry expertise.
Alexander Hall, President of Alliance Cyber, expressed his enthusiasm for the award, saying, "This contract is a testament to our commitment to providing superior technology solutions to our clients. We're excited to expand our reach and provide our innovative IT and cloud services to the federal government. Our mission has always been to offer high-quality, reliable, and cutting-edge solutions. This award confirms we are on the right path."
Rebecca Granger, COO of Alliance Cyber, echoed Mr. Hall's sentiments, stating, "This contract provides us a significant opportunity to support government agencies in their digital transformation journeys. Our proven expertise in IT and cloud solutions positions us perfectly to meet the needs of these agencies. We're looking forward to making a meaningful impact and delivering value to our government clients."
This award underpins Alliance Cyber's robust cybersecurity solutions and service offerings, reinforcing its standing as a trusted ally in cybersecurity for government agencies.
About Alliance Cyber:
Alliance Cyber is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business. As a Full-Service Cyber Compliance Solutions Provider, Alliance Cyber offers vCISO, GRC & CMMC guidance, Cyber Operations & Management, and Managed Security Services & Technical Support. By leveraging decades of experience in compliance and information assurance, Alliance Cyber helps guide organizations towards cyber resilience, managing information security, providing direct support for IT acquisitions, and offering multi-layered threat prevention, detection, and response solutions. For more information, visit: www.alliancecyber.com.
