Best-Selling Author Yolanda Lewis Empowers Audiences to Unleash Their Inner Hero in Powerful TED Talk at Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Boston

Yolanda Lewis, a highly esteemed best-selling author, book coach, founder of Extreme Overflow Publishing and passionate advocate for positive transformation, has taken the stage in a groundbreaking TEDx Talk titled "How to Find the Hero Within Your Trauma Story." Inspired by her journey with her autistic son and his experiences, Yolanda's insightful talk sheds light on how individuals can overcome their traumas.