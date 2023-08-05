Best-Selling Author Yolanda Lewis Empowers Audiences to Unleash Their Inner Hero in Powerful TED Talk at Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Boston
Atlanta, GA, August 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Yolanda Lewis, a highly esteemed best-selling author, book coach, founder of Extreme Overflow Publishing and passionate advocate for positive transformation, delivered a captivating TED Talk titled "How to Find the Hero Within Your Trauma Story" at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Boston, Massachusetts. The event featured two other thought-provoking speakers, Elayna Fernández on "What Dying Taught Me About Living" and Jimi Okubanjo on "Understanding and Supporting Others with Workplace Trauma." Inspired by her journey with her autistic son and his experiences, Yolanda's insightful talk sheds light on how individuals can overcome their traumas, embrace their inner strengths, and embark on a transformative journey towards success and pure happiness.
The event, held at the prestigious Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in the heart of Boston, provided the perfect setting for Yolanda Lewis to share her empowering message with an enthusiastic audience. The talk was a deeply personal and inspiring exploration of finding the hero within one's own story. Drawing from her extensive expertise in Positive Psychology, Emotional Intelligence, Neurolinguistic Programming (NLP), Reiki, and trauma-informed resilience education, Yolanda captivated her audience with powerful insights and practical tools to shape their lives for the better.
Through her best-selling books, coaching programs, live events, podcasts, and music, Yolanda has consistently challenged, educated, and inspired audiences worldwide. With her unwavering commitment to helping individuals find success and genuine happiness in life, she has earned a reputation as a compassionate and effective trainer and speaker.
Having earned an MBA and gathered over fifteen years of corporate experience, Yolanda founded Extreme Overflow Publishing in 2015. Her mission is to empower others to share their stories and make a positive difference in the world. As a best-selling author of 12 transformational self-help books, journals, and children's books, Yolanda has touched the lives of countless readers, providing them with the guidance and encouragement to embrace their true potential.
In her TED Talk, Yolanda explored the profound impact of personal growth, well-being, and a growth mindset, drawing from her own experiences and those of her son. With compelling anecdotes and invaluable insights, she presented practical strategies to navigate through trauma, harness inner strength, and emerge as heroes of their own lives.
"I believe that every individual has a hero within them, waiting to be discovered and embraced," said Yolanda Lewis. "Through my TED Talk and various platforms, I hope to inspire people to rewrite their narratives, transform their lives, and unlock their boundless potential for greatness.”
Yolanda's passion for helping others, coupled with her extensive knowledge and expertise, garnered praise from audiences and readers worldwide. Her TED Talk at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences represented a moment of truth and empowerment, leaving a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of hearing her speak.
For media inquiries, interviews, or booking requests for Yolanda Lewis, please contact:
Booking Admin at info@extremeoverflow.com
About Yolanda Lewis:
Yolanda Lewis is a best-selling author, book coach, founder of Extreme Overflow Publishing and advocate for positive transformation. As a practitioner of Positive Psychology, Emotional Intelligence, Neurolinguistic Programming (NLP), Reiki, and trauma-informed resilience education, she has empowered countless individuals to overcome their traumas, embrace their inner hero, and find success and genuine happiness in life. With an MBA and over fifteen years of corporate experience, Yolanda founded Extreme Overflow Publishing in 2015, where she helps others share their stories to make a difference in the world. She is the author of 12 transformational self-help books, journals, and children's books.
Yolanda Lewis
678-948-8357
www.extremeoverflow.com
