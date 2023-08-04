Swedish Medical Center Specialties Recognized for Quality
Healthgrades bestows 12 honors on Swedish for clinical excellence.
Englewood, CO, August 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Swedish Medical Center has been recognized for excellence in 12 areas of clinical care. These awards are based upon research released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. The achievements reflect Swedish’s outstanding clinical outcomes, placing the hospital among the top 10% of hospitals nationwide for these services.
Earlier this year, the organization also named Swedish among the top 5% in the nation for consistently delivering clinical quality (America’s 250 Best Hospitals award) and in the nation’s top hospitals for providing excellence in patient safety by preventing infections, medical errors and other preventable complications (Patient Safety Excellence award).
Healthgrades recognized Swedish in 2023 for the following areas of clinical excellence:
America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care Award™
Superior clinical outcomes in heart bypass surgery, coronary interventional procedures, heart attack treatment, heart failure treatment, and heart valve surgery
America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Critical Care Award™
Superior clinical outcomes in treating pulmonary embolism, respiratory system failure, sepsis, and diabetic emergencies
America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Care Award™
Superior clinical outcomes in colorectal surgeries, gallbladder removal, upper gastrointestinal surgery, and treating bowel obstruction, gastrointestinal bleeds, and pancreatitis
America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Surgery Award™
Superior clinical outcomes in bowel obstruction treatment, colorectal surgeries, gallbladder removal, and upper gastrointestinal surgery
America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Prostate Surgery Award™
Superior clinical outcomes in prostate removal surgery and transurethral resection of the prostate
America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Pulmonary Care Award™
Superior clinical outcomes in treating chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and pneumonia
America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Stroke Care Award™
Superior clinical outcomes in the care and treatment of stroke
America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Surgical Excellence Award™
Superior clinical outcomes in surgical care across 15 of the most common in-hospital surgical procedures including cardiac, vascular, joint replacement, prostate, spine, and gastrointestinal surgeries
Cranial Neurosurgery Excellence Award™
Superior clinical outcomes in cranial neurosurgery
Neurosciences Excellence Award™
Superior clinical outcomes in stroke care and cranial neurosurgery
Gastrointestinal Care Excellence Award™
Superior clinical outcomes in colorectal surgeries, gallbladder removal, upper gastrointestinal surgery, and treating bowel obstruction, gastrointestinal bleeds, and pancreatitis
Gastrointestinal Surgery Excellence Award™
Superior clinical outcomes in bowel obstruction treatment, colorectal surgeries, gallbladder removal, and upper gastrointestinal surgery
“Our team works incredibly hard every day to ensure the highest levels of quality and safety are met for our patients,” said Ryan Tobin, president and CEO of Swedish Medical Center. “To me, it is not surprising that we have earned these achievements, but we are incredibly grateful that Healthgrades has distilled this type of safety and quality data in a way that our community can easily search so they can find the very best care.”
Healthgrades evaluated patient mortality and complication rates for 31 of the most common conditions and procedures at nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country to identify the top-performing hospitals for specialty care. This year’s analysis revealed significant variation in patient outcomes between America’s top hospitals for cardiac, critical, GI, prostate, pulmonary and stroke care and hospitals that did not receive this distinction.
About Swedish Medical Center
Swedish Medical Center is located in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 110 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, annually Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated employees, 300 volunteers and 1,400 physicians.
As a national leader in neurosciences, Swedish serves as the hub of the Swedish Neuro Network. The hospital is the Rocky Mountain Region’s preeminent referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also is home to Colorado’s first fully comprehensive robotics program with nine robots in dedicated robotics operating rooms; patients benefit from a high level of specialization with robotics-trained caregivers at every stage of treatment, as well as robotics-specific design in the program’s dedicated pre-op, ORs, PACU and inpatient spaces. As the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and a level I trauma facility, more than 150 facilities regularly transfer highly complex cases to Swedish. The trauma program includes a burn and reconstructive center, which has been certified for adult burn care by the American Burn Association and recognized nationally for providing the highest quality of care to adult and pediatric burn and reconstructive patients.
Swedish Medical Center is proud to be a part of the HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. This division includes our local system, HealthONE, which also received recognition as the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE contributed more than $889,000 through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, and also provided $677M in charity, uninsured and other uncompensated care along with nearly $200M in federal, state and local taxes.
About Healthgrades
Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering stronger and more meaningful connections between patients and their healthcare providers. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their healthcare professional of choice and prepare for their appointments with best-in-class, treatment-focused content.
