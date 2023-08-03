CodeHS Launches Comprehensive, Easy-to-Use Computer Science Curriculum for Elementary
The CodeHS Elementary platform is equipped with ready-to-go lessons, intuitive teacher tools, and a course catalog that can be integrated into any elementary classroom.
Chicago, IL, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The significance of computer science education in schools is growing exponentially as it empowers children with the essential skills to navigate and excel in the digital world. While the emphasis on computer science curriculum is often placed on middle and high schools, the need for elementary students to acquire the skills necessary for success in a technology-driven world is becoming increasingly crucial.
CodeHS, a leading platform for K-12 computer science education, has launched a curriculum for elementary schools to fit seamlessly into a K-12 computer science pathway. With ready-to-go lessons, CodeHS makes teaching computer science simple even for elementary teachers who have never taught computer science before. Lessons include engaging student-facing videos that guide instruction, discussion questions, interactive activities, and practice.
Designed to fit the needs of any elementary school, CodeHS curriculum offers two K-5 pathways: Computer Science in Context and Computer Science in Focus. The In Context Pathway includes interdisciplinary lessons built to be incorporated into other parts of the school day- including ELA, Math, Science, and Social Studies instructional time. The In Focus Pathway is designed for a dedicated computer science or technology class.
The elementary platform equips teachers with all the necessary tools to run efficient computer science lessons including rostering, progress tracking, assignment access controls, picture passwords, and more. Block-based coding is built into the platform with Scratch and ScratchJr, making it easy for teachers and students to create digital stories, games, and animations while learning the basics of programming.
"CodeHS is excited to provide a curriculum that can meet any teacher's needs to implement or integrate programming with all students! Equitable access to Computer Science starts with elementary schools, and we are excited to partner with K-5 schools and districts to provide a full-featured and easy-to-use CS solution,” says Daryl Wong, CodeHS Elementary Curriculum Lead.
To learn more about CodeHS Elementary, visit codehs.com/elementary.
