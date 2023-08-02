Vet General Animal Hospital Partners with Bark Spa Salon Group
Vet General Hospital Group has joined forces with Bark Spa Salon in order to bring the ultimate pet services destination to several U.S. cities. Bark Spa is heading the partnership effort as it secures several strategic store locations in various retail shopping malls.
Miami, FL, August 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- After-hours veterinary urgent care services will soon be available in several Florida cities. Vet General Animal Hospital plans to open its doors in the new year. The practice will be conveniently located inside of the Bark Spa Salon locations. VetGeneral.com has joined forces with Bark Spa Salon in order to bring the ultimate pet services destination to several cities across the U.S.
This strategic partnership will be a game changer for the retail and pet service business model showcased in retail shopping centers.
Vet General Hospital Group has built a solid network of local veterinary clinics, brands, and partners.
Funding
Bark Spa and Vet General, along with private investors have committed over 37 million dollars to fund this unique partnership. Each hybrid store location is estimated to earn a combined 2 - 4 million per year offering services like: Basic Veterinary Services, Surgeries, Urgent Care, and Upscale Grooming Services. Both companies plan on opening over 30 new locations across the U.S. in 2023 and 2024.
Modeled after human urgent care, Vet General offers coordinated, convenient, and compassionate veterinary care for non-life-threatening and life threatening conditions after regular business hours and on weekends. Vet General complements pet owners' trusted family veterinarians and alleviates the case overload at emergency hospitals. The first location of its kind will be in Downtown Miami in one of the most populated dense pet friendly cities in the country.
The clinic is staffed by an experienced emergency medicine team and will be complete with a modern surgical suite, laboratory, digital X-ray, ultrasound, and cutting-edge software that allows for an efficient workflow for team members.
Meghan Johnson, head of business development, at Retail Synergy, commented, "We are thrilled to be offering veterinary urgent care in the top Florida markets. The need for urgent care in the veterinary space is high to alleviate burnout in our teams and to provide a stronger continuum of care. Pet parents love the after-hours and weekend options, and our healthcare network appreciates the extra hands when they're overloaded. It's a win-win for the community in every respect."
Each 3 in 1 hybrid store will be separated into 3 complementing businesses. When customers enter, they will be able to enter the pet supplies retail store and browse premium pet products. As they walk around, they will see the entrance for the Vet General Animal Hospital on one side, and on the other side of the space they will see the separate entrance for Bark Spa Salon. Everything pet parents need, all under one roof, in one location.
Both Bark Spa and Vet General are both acquiring and merging with local pet grooming businesses and veterinary practices. Anyone interested in selling their pet grooming business or veterinary practice please contact Bark Spa or Vet General directly on their websites.
As of 2023 Vet General Hospital group and its subsidiaries are reorganizing and relocating their HQ offices to St. Petersburg, FL.
Contact
Daniel St. John
(424) 512-4354
VetGeneral.com
