Author Virginia Dale’s New Book, "Slave Ghosts Rock," Plumbs the Depths of Human Depravity, Greed, Lust and Betrayal by Seemingly Beautiful People
Recent release “Slave Ghosts Rock,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Virginia Dale, focuses on a golden boy senator who resorts to anthrax poisoning to silence his rival, with a runaway teen in tow, he dons a white sheet to participate in acts of terrorism with the Ku Klux Klan while the ghosts of former slaves rise from a secret graveyard to fight the ghosts of the former owners of human flesh for retribution.
New York, NY, August 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Virginia Dale has completed her new book, “Slave Ghosts Rock”: a poignant story of political struggle as the past and present collide as two senators battle in the political arena for their ideals, and the fight for the people of West Virginia. West Virginia seceded from the state of Virginia in 1861 to avoid fighting with the Confederacy in the Civil War.
A lifelong writer and storyteller, Virginia Dale is the award-winning author of “Rich White Americans,” which won the Irwin Best Fiction Award. Virginia is also the writer and producer of the feature film “Touch of the Devil,” which was recently screened at film festivals in both New York City and Stockholm, Sweden. She attended the University of Santa Barbara where she lives and teaches English. Her love of writing began as a young child, when she started writing to communicate with her father when he was overseas, and who encouraged her career as an author.
Virginia writes, “Two rival West Virginia senators fight for their ideals while their wives, both of Other origins, add to the fray. Ghosts appear at a secret slave graveyard to right never forgotten wrongs. A beautiful runaway teen weaves the story together.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Virginia Dale’s enthralling tale will take readers on an unforgettable journey as the fate of the people of West Virginia hangs in the balance. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “Slaves Ghosts Rock” is sure to leave readers spellbound and desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Slave Ghosts Rock” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
