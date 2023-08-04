BLVD Builders Begins 10th Year of Successful Boutique, Local Home Building
Denver, CO, August 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- When BLVD Builders Owner Aaron Foy started his home building company in Denver, his primary goal was to build higher-quality homes in highly sought-after places with higher-than-average standards.
Today, as the company enters its 10th year, BLVD is building in the communities of Castle Rock, Aurora and Denver.
“For most people, buying a home is the biggest purchase they’ll ever make and we do not take that lightly,” says Foy. “That’s why every detail, every decision, every interaction home buyers have with us is carefully considered to ensure the most seamless, most enjoyable home buying process possible. We hold ourselves to the highest standards of quality, and pride ourselves on being transparent every step of the way. That’s what we would want as a homebuyer, and that’s what you can expect from us. We call it "The BLVD Way."
“As a local Denver home builder, we’ve attracted a team of like-minded professionals who stand by their work, hold each other accountable, and set out day after day to build some of Denver’s most exciting communities on a purposefully smaller scale,” Foy adds.
BLVD is currently building and selling homes at Kingston Court in Aurora – modern, maintenance-free, paired homes from the mid-$500,000s.
In addition, the company has three communities opening soon:
- Baker’s Row in Denver -- luxury, modern rowhouses opening in spring 2024;
- Sloan’s Lake in Denver – luxury, two-story estate homes opening in early 2024; and
- Hillside at Castle Rock -- a 55+ active adult community opening in fall 2023.
For more information about BLVD Homes and its communities, visit www.blvdbuilders.com or call 720-441-5840.
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.BLVDbuilders.com
