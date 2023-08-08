Author Tiffany Cogdell’s New Book, "Souls of the Untold," is a Thought-Provoking Series of Poems That Discuss the Topics That Bind All Humans Together in Their Existence

Recent release “Souls of the Untold,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tiffany Cogdell, is a captivating assortment of poems from deep within the author's being that explore topics pertinent to the world around her and the human condition. “Souls of the Untold” unfolds as a journey into different perspectives and experiences based on the author’s life coupled with vicarious conditions.