Author Tiffany Cogdell’s New Book, "Souls of the Untold," is a Thought-Provoking Series of Poems That Discuss the Topics That Bind All Humans Together in Their Existence
Recent release “Souls of the Untold,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tiffany Cogdell, is a captivating assortment of poems from deep within the author's being that explore topics pertinent to the world around her and the human condition. “Souls of the Untold” unfolds as a journey into different perspectives and experiences based on the author’s life coupled with vicarious conditions.
Temple Hills, MD, August 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tiffany Cogdell, a loving mother, businesswoman, liturgical dancer, and a final expense and estate planner, has completed her new book, “Souls of the Untold”: a stirring collection of poetry that reflects upon various topics of humanity, including love, drama, trauma, sex, spirituality, and periods of transformation.
A lover of the fine arts who has always enjoyed playwriting and playing piano, author Tiffany Cogdell graduated from Duke Ellington School of Arts, during which time she honed her talents as a writer. Cogdell is also a proud alumna of Bowie State University, and currently, she studies at Howard University School of Diversity in pursuit of an MA in divinity and ultimately her PhD in theology. The author is a member of the First Baptist Church of Glenarden, where she is involved in the Feed the Homeless, Prayer Warriors, and Banner Ministry. In addition, Cogdell fellowships with the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ of the Apostolic Faith.
“‘Souls of the Untold’ will rock you as each poem resonates authenticity, a realness that cannot be faked,” Cogdell writes. “Each poem sheds light on how an individual can face obstacles and challenges, yet still rise from the ashes to overcome no matter the challenge. ‘Souls of the Untold’ seeks to inspire you beyond creative expression and encourages you to form your own premise as you read each poem.
“‘Souls of the Untold’ isn’t just poetry…it is a dialogue of the mind, body, and soul. Not once will you grow weary or bored while reading this collection of poems. Each page will invite you to a new topic, a fresh adventure to ponder and explore. Sit back and grab a seat and let your imagination flow as you enter ‘Souls of the Untold.’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tiffany Cogdell’s enthralling works will transport readers to new levels of artistry as they delve within the creative forces of its author. Expertly crafted and deeply emotional, Cogdell bears her very soul upon each page in the form of prose and weaves an intimate self-portrait through the written word that is sure to remain with readers long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Souls of the Untold” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
