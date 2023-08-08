Author Pamela Decker-Gonzales’s New Book, "A Daughter’s True Nightmare" is a Chilling Mystery Novel About a Friendship That is Tested in Unimaginable Ways

Recent release “A Daughter’s True Nightmare,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Pamela Decker-Gonzales, is a striking mystery novel that follows Paige and her best friend, Shelby, as one horrifying day shakes their world forever.