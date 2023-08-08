Author Pamela Decker-Gonzales’s New Book, "A Daughter’s True Nightmare" is a Chilling Mystery Novel About a Friendship That is Tested in Unimaginable Ways
Recent release “A Daughter’s True Nightmare,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Pamela Decker-Gonzales, is a striking mystery novel that follows Paige and her best friend, Shelby, as one horrifying day shakes their world forever.
Barryton, MI, August 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pamela Decker-Gonzales has completed her new book, “A Daughter’s True Nightmare”: a suspenseful mystery novel that introduces Page, a devoted daughter whose world revolved around her parents, especially her dad. She is a great friend and takes pride in all her friends. Paige and her best friend, Shelby, know they will always be friends, but one horrifying day turns Paige’s world upside down and destroys everything she knows and loves.
It puts their friendship to the test but makes Paige a stronger and better person. In the end, Paige and Shelby become closer than ever before.
Decker-Gonzales writes, “Paige Marie Lenson was a beautiful blue-eyed blond-haired fifteen-year-old who stood five feet eight and was a delight to be around. She lived with her parents, Scott and Tina, just outside the small town of Hope, New Mexico, on a huge twenty-acre piece of land. It had a three-story Victorian home with Paige’s bedroom looking out to the pasture where her horses roamed.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Pamela Decker-Gonzales’s unpredictable tale follows Paige as she continues to fight for what she believes in, knowing Shelby will always be by her side.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase “A Daughter’s True Nightmare” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
