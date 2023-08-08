Regina Albano’s New Book, “ABC Animals,” is an Educational Book Designed for Young Readers to Help Them Discover Facts About Animals While Practicing Their ABCs
Philadelphia, PA, August 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Regina Albano, a loving mother and grandmother who worked as a teacher for thirty-seven years, has completed her most recent book, “ABC Animals”: a charming educational tool written to help readers of all ages master their ABCs while also learning exciting facts about all different sorts of animals whose names correspond with each letter.
Albano writes, “Through playful rhymes and beautiful hand-painted illustrations, children will learn the alphabet and discover fun facts about twenty-six different animals. Both children and adults will be engaged throughout this story.”
Published by Fulton Books, Regina Albano’s book was originally written while the author was in high school for her Children’s Literature class. After revisiting it in early retirement, Albano is thrilled to see her childhood dream coming to fruition. With vibrant illustrations by Ruby Stroebel, a nineteen-year-old artist from Madison, Wisconsin, readers of all ages are sure to find delight in “ABC Animals” while connecting with parents and guardians to learn and expand their knowledge of both animals and the alphabet.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “ABC Animals” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
