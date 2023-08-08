Hunter Frens’s New Book, "The Rekindled Flame: Dythea Dynasty," Follows an Outbreak of War Between Two Enemy Factions on a Desolate Planet Known as Dythea
Freemont, MI, August 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Hunter Frens, who currently lives in Michigan with his family, has completed his most recent book, “The Rekindled Flame: Dythea Dynasty”: a gripping science fiction novel that centers around the dark, dangerous planet of Dythea, which has broken out into battle once more following the end of a peace treaty between two warring empires.
Due to his grandfather’s service during World War II, author Hunter Frens has a strong love for anything military related, as well as a lifelong passion for the sci-fi genre. As he got older, Frens would often read many books surrounding military events or people, whether it was fiction or nonfiction. The author enjoys researching military information, which he uses to create an in-depth and semi-realistic feel in “The Rekindled Flame” while also taking some liberty to create cool or interesting scenarios.
“Peace is impossible. Every Dytheian knew that,” writes Frens. “Death and violence were constant on Dythea, and times of peace were rare and brief.
“After a devastating war between the Thryian Confederation and the Hyrcanian Imperium, the longest recorded treaty was signed. But after forty years, war between the two empires was rekindled.
“With the war came uncertainty. Uncertainty of survival, of victory, and of loyalty. Now would be the time to test the mettle of every warrior, especially the young recruits who had never had a true taste of war. Their resilience and determination could save their lives. Or their weakness and fear could be their undoing.”
Published by Fulton Books, Hunter Frens’s book will take readers on a thrilling ride as they follow the ongoing struggle of survival between the Thyrians and Hycanians in a deadly conflict where sacrifice is an everyday occurance. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Frens weaves a poignant and character-driven tale that is sure to remain with readers long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Rekindled Flame: Dythea Dynasty” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
