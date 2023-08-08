Jeff Kuczkowski’s New Book, "Simon the Super Case Ace: The Legend of the Old Red Tree House," Follows Ace Detective Simon Slade on a Mission to Solve a Ghost Haunting
Elma, NY, August 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jeff Kuczkowski has completed his most recent book, “Simon the Super Case Ace: The Legend of the Old Red Tree House”: a gripping tale that follows super sleuth Ace as he’s called in to investigate the odd circumstances surrounding a haunted tree house. As the clues pile up, it becomes obvious to Ace that this just might be his most formidable mystery yet.
“Meet Simon Slade, super ace private eye of the Super Case Detective Agency,” writes Kuczkowski. “His friends call him Ace, and his clients call him the greatest. When Ace’s good friend, top school newspaper reporter Flash Prescott, became his new client, a great ghost hunt began. With Flash’s best news story trophy on the line, the mystery of a haunted tree house was too scary for Flash to tackle by himself but too big a case for Ace to pass up. Ace, along with his faithful dog One-Eyed Jack, and partner Jazz Sinclair help Flash dive into a spooky Halloween night of adventure they would never forget.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jeff Kuczkowski’s book is the latest edition in the author’s epic “Simon the Super Case Ace” saga and will take readers on a wild ride as they follow along on Ace’s journey to find out the truth behind the ghostly apparitions haunting the tree house. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Kuczkowski weaves an unforgettable experience that readers won’t be able to put down.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Simon the Super Case Ace: The Legend of the Old Red Tree House” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Categories