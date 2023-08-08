Mark Heim’s Newly Released "God Laid His Hand on Me" is a Testament to the Author’s Faith and Appreciation for God
“God Laid His Hand on Me,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mark Heim, takes readers on a deeply personal journey through key moments of the author’s life experience that ultimately led to an unshakeable faith.
Denmark, WI, August 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God Laid His Hand on Me”: an encouraging personal memoir. “God Laid His Hand on Me” is the creation of published author Mark Heim, who grew up the oldest of five on a dairy farm and has lived in Wisconsin his whole life. Heim has worked in agriculture, construction sales, and car sales and service throughout the years. He is divorced and has three children: Mark Jr., Lydia, and Leah.
Heim shares, “After you read my book, you can see I am an ordinary man. For some reason, God wanted me to live. You can read all the things that happened and didn’t happen. They can’t be explained away by science, medicine, physics, the law of averages, or luck. There clearly is only one way to explain it: God laid his hand on me and protected me and healed me, and finally I got the message that I should tell the world to open your eyes. He didn’t die two thousand years ago, and that’s it. The media never dwell on the positive things every day. Just start looking for yourself. He is still here.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark Heim’s new book paints a vivid picture of the author’s experiences for the consideration of readers from any background.
Heim celebrates the guiding hand that has delivered him from a variety of complex and, at times, dangerous situations.
Consumers can purchase “God Laid His Hand on Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Laid His Hand on Me,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Heim shares, “After you read my book, you can see I am an ordinary man. For some reason, God wanted me to live. You can read all the things that happened and didn’t happen. They can’t be explained away by science, medicine, physics, the law of averages, or luck. There clearly is only one way to explain it: God laid his hand on me and protected me and healed me, and finally I got the message that I should tell the world to open your eyes. He didn’t die two thousand years ago, and that’s it. The media never dwell on the positive things every day. Just start looking for yourself. He is still here.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark Heim’s new book paints a vivid picture of the author’s experiences for the consideration of readers from any background.
Heim celebrates the guiding hand that has delivered him from a variety of complex and, at times, dangerous situations.
Consumers can purchase “God Laid His Hand on Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Laid His Hand on Me,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories