Marie Milo’s Newly Released "Hopes for the Griot Hamlet" is a Compelling Fiction That Takes Readers Back to the Challenging Period of Slavery
“Hopes for the Griot Hamlet,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marie Milo, is a surprising historical drama that follows the lives of two families from opposing sides of the globe who find themselves suddenly connected in the plantation days of Virginia.
Philadelphia, PA, August 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Hopes for the Griot Hamlet”: an inspiring and thoughtful Christian romance. “Hopes for the Griot Hamlet” is the creation of published author Marie Milo, a dedicated teacher.
Milo shares, “Hopes for the Griot Hamlet covers the lives and families of two eighteenth-century women from different parts of the world. They wind up living and working on a plantation in Virginia, where their lives intertwine during the period of slavery. Pages of the saga cover the greed, lust, ambition, jealousy, and even murder of some of its characters. Hopes for the Griot Hamlet demonstrates how God has worked in the lives of people throughout the ages.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marie Milo’s new book brings new perspective to the ways in which God works upon our lives as unexpected twists of fate bring two families together.
Consumers can purchase “Hopes for the Griot Hamlet” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hopes for the Griot Hamlet,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
