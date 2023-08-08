Alton Lynn Cooper’s Newly Released "Tall Tales for Little People" is a Charming Arrangement of Short Stories with Important Lessons for Young Readers
“Tall Tales for Little People,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alton Lynn Cooper, is a delightfully varied collection of stories that will draw a laugh, give a little fright, or simply encourage the spirit.
Lansing, MI, August 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Tall Tales for Little People”: an imaginative treasury for juvenile readers. “Tall Tales for Little People” is the creation of published author Alton Lynn Cooper, an ordained minister who has served as a deaf pastor at his local church in Holt, Michigan, for the past forty-five years. During this time, Alton also served in prison ministry at the Carson City Regional Correctional Facility in Mid-Michigan working with both deaf and hearing individuals. Along with serving in ministry, Alton worked as a manufacturing manager in the automotive industry for General Motors Corporation. He and his wife have ten adult children, seven sons and three daughters, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cooper shares, “Tall Tales for Little People is a fun read for children, revealing some interesting characters caught up in a number of strange and sometimes scary situations. There are laughs along the way and then some other things that just make you scratch your head and wonder if things like that could really happen. Each story is written to entertain while also giving a valuable life lesson at the end. These stories come from the mind of this old grandfather who, when he was a little boy, sat on his uncle’s country porch listening to other tall tales from long ago. Come along and meet some very interesting individuals and get ready for a good laugh or for the hair to rise up on your noggin and your eyes grow big as you pull the covers up close under your chin in the dark.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alton Lynn Cooper’s new book delivers the same enjoyment and celebration of the imagination that fans of Cooper have come to expect and adore.
Consumers can purchase “Tall Tales for Little People” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tall Tales for Little People,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Cooper shares, “Tall Tales for Little People is a fun read for children, revealing some interesting characters caught up in a number of strange and sometimes scary situations. There are laughs along the way and then some other things that just make you scratch your head and wonder if things like that could really happen. Each story is written to entertain while also giving a valuable life lesson at the end. These stories come from the mind of this old grandfather who, when he was a little boy, sat on his uncle’s country porch listening to other tall tales from long ago. Come along and meet some very interesting individuals and get ready for a good laugh or for the hair to rise up on your noggin and your eyes grow big as you pull the covers up close under your chin in the dark.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alton Lynn Cooper’s new book delivers the same enjoyment and celebration of the imagination that fans of Cooper have come to expect and adore.
Consumers can purchase “Tall Tales for Little People” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tall Tales for Little People,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories