W. Lewis Sain, Jr.’s Newly Released "The Hand: A Helicopter Pilot’s Story of the Vietnam War" is a Touching Testament to the Sacrifices of War
“The Hand: A Helicopter Pilot’s Story of the Vietnam War,” from Christian Faith Publishing author W. Lewis Sain, Jr., is a compelling autobiographical work that offers a window into a significant event in world history from the perspective of a dedicated family man thrust into uncertainty.
Clover, SC, August 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Hand: A Helicopter Pilot’s Story of the Vietnam War”: a potent reminder of the lessons of life and faith discovered in foreign lands. “The Hand: A Helicopter Pilot’s Story of the Vietnam War” is the creation of published author W. Lewis Sain, Jr., a retired airline captain who spent over fifty years in aviation. He was awarded the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award in 2020, signifying fifty years of accident-free, dedicated service in aviation safety from the Federal Aviation Administration. Sain is happily married with three children and nine grandchildren. He is also a US Army veteran who flew a Bell UH-1H Huey during the Vietnam War.
Sain shares, “We were like the 'Lafayette Escadrille' flying our aircraft with precision and cunning like the World War I volunteer pilots, scarves around our necks, looking for a chance to even the score for that day’s fighting. Known as the 'Purple Gang.' those we supported knew that when the Purple Gang were on call, they would be protected and had the best chance to come back from their mission alive.
“Later in life, as we gathered as old pilots, at my home near Charlotte comparing our lives; we realized that we had more in common than we could ever have known. The hand of God was evident as we told our war stories and life stories.
“We laughed, we cried, and the love for each other was so evident that we vowed to repeat our reunion again within the next year or so. Little did we know that one of our own present that weekend would die that December, the first in our band of brothers to fall after all this time. All of us will miss you, John Houston; we called him 'Howdy.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, W. Lewis Sain, Jr.’s new book is a fascinating and emotionally charged firsthand account of life during the Vietnam War.
Consumers can purchase “The Hand: A Helicopter Pilot’s Story of the Vietnam War” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Hand: A Helicopter Pilot’s Story of the Vietnam War,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Sain shares, “We were like the 'Lafayette Escadrille' flying our aircraft with precision and cunning like the World War I volunteer pilots, scarves around our necks, looking for a chance to even the score for that day’s fighting. Known as the 'Purple Gang.' those we supported knew that when the Purple Gang were on call, they would be protected and had the best chance to come back from their mission alive.
“Later in life, as we gathered as old pilots, at my home near Charlotte comparing our lives; we realized that we had more in common than we could ever have known. The hand of God was evident as we told our war stories and life stories.
“We laughed, we cried, and the love for each other was so evident that we vowed to repeat our reunion again within the next year or so. Little did we know that one of our own present that weekend would die that December, the first in our band of brothers to fall after all this time. All of us will miss you, John Houston; we called him 'Howdy.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, W. Lewis Sain, Jr.’s new book is a fascinating and emotionally charged firsthand account of life during the Vietnam War.
Consumers can purchase “The Hand: A Helicopter Pilot’s Story of the Vietnam War” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Hand: A Helicopter Pilot’s Story of the Vietnam War,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories