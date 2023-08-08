W. Lewis Sain, Jr.’s Newly Released "The Hand: A Helicopter Pilot’s Story of the Vietnam War" is a Touching Testament to the Sacrifices of War

“The Hand: A Helicopter Pilot’s Story of the Vietnam War,” from Christian Faith Publishing author W. Lewis Sain, Jr., is a compelling autobiographical work that offers a window into a significant event in world history from the perspective of a dedicated family man thrust into uncertainty.