Sharon Gaskin’s Newly Released "Living and Growing in the Overflow" is a Helpful Resource for Expanding One’s Spiritual Experience
“Living and Growing in the Overflow,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sharon Gaskin, is an important reminder of the need to yield to God’s will and find ways to grow in faith through a series of engaging reflections paired with relevant scripture.
Memphis, TN, August 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Living and Growing in the Overflow”: a thought-provoking and concise resource for growth in faith. “Living and Growing in the Overflow” is the creation of published author Sharon Gaskin.
Gaskin shares, “Living and Growing in the Overflow will grip the inner man and will touch every soul, body, and spirit by lifting and lightening your burden as you release every care and wants to God. Know that God is in control of every element that surrounds us, and nothing will take him by surprise if you dive deep and meditate into his words.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharon Gaskin’s new book will challenge and uplift readers who find themselves in pursuit closeness with God.
Consumers can purchase “Living and Growing in the Overflow” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Living and Growing in the Overflow,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
