Esmeralda Montalvo’s Newly Released "Taking Hold Of What God Has For You" is an Informative Study Guide for Adult Students of the Bible
“Taking Hold Of What God Has For You,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Esmeralda Montalvo, is an enjoyable opportunity for stimulating one’s spiritual walk and growing in one’s faith through reflection and acknowledgement of scriptural truths.
McAllen, TX, August 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Taking Hold Of What God Has For You”: a potent reminder of the need to be active in maintaining one’s faith. “Taking Hold Of What God Has For You” is the creation of published author Esmeralda Montalvo, a mother of one that resides in Deep South Texas. She has taught in public as well as Christian school. She homeschooled her son through some years. Some of her hobbies are writing and gardening. She loves her two Chihuahuas and short-haired cat. She enjoys reading the Bible for pleasure as well as studying it. She graduated with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in education.
Montalvo shares, “Do you want to take hold of what God has for you? Are you saved? Because there is the human factor, sometimes we grapple with hurts, emotions, and other situations. The Spirit wants one thing, while the flesh another. There is no middle ground. We want to be effective in our Christian walk. Maturity is key to developing a strong Christian character that improves throughout life. Knowing scriptural truth helps in every season of life.
“This study actively engages adults of all ages. It prepares us to spiritually grow in Christ by being exposed to not only scenarios and activities but also ways to apply what we learn in our everyday life. We want our spiritual walk to exhibit the spiritual fruit that pleases God. This, in turn, will enable us to obey him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Esmeralda Montalvo’s new book will challenge and empower readers whether they choose to study independently or as a part of a study group.
Consumers can purchase “Taking Hold Of What God Has For You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Taking Hold Of What God Has For You,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
