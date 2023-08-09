Lydia Harris’s Newly Released "Proud King Perry" is a Delightful Tale of the Dangers of Becoming Too Prideful
“Proud King Perry,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lydia Harris, is a charming fiction that offers readers an imaginative perspective from a unique band of birds that find an important lesson from a problematic king.
Fleetwood, PA, August 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Proud King Perry”: a vibrant juvenile fiction with an important lesson of life and faith. “Proud King Perry” is the creation of published author Lydia Harris, a native of Pennsylvania who grew up with ten siblings.
Harris shares, “Proud King Perry tells the story of an unusual bird who, because of something he possessed, developed a haughty look and a prideful spirit. He ultimately learns that with pride comes serious consequences.
“In a vast blue ocean, a hidden island stands. There, the peagrows live a lively life among the lush green landscape. These striking birds, with their little round purple bodies and massive orange beaks, prize above all else the one tall hair growing on the top of their head. Year after year, hatching season came and left, but one year, something suddenly happened, something quite out of the ordinary.
“Cracking out of an egg came a chick unlike any other from Peagrow Island. As this chick grows and realizes the special attention he is receiving, pride creeps in, making him nothing more than ruthless and demanding. Striking fear in the flock, the question now stands, what can be done?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lydia Harris’s new book features delightful illustrations crafted by the author in hope of captivating young imaginations.
Consumers can purchase "Proud King Perry" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Proud King Perry," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
