Greg Fawcett’s Newly Released "Live | Move | Have: a 21-Day Devotional Guide to Being" is a Thoughtful Resource That Encourages Spiritual Reflection and Growth
“Live | Move | Have: A 21-Day Devotional Guide to Being,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Greg Fawcett, is a compelling opportunity for finding a new understanding of one’s existence within God’s plan.
Fuquay Varina, NC, August 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Live | Move | Have: A 21-Day Devotional Guide to Being”: a motivating message of the need to make time for God in each day. “Live | Move | Have: A 21-Day Devotional Guide to Being” is the creation of published author Greg Fawcett, a dedicated husband and father of three.
Fawcett shares, “To LIVE | MOVE | and HAVE in Christ is quite simple. Yet we make our lives so complicated. Our human nature is to WANT, GET, AND CONQUER, yet God’s Word will give us all the fullness of life we could ever want by simply obeying the instructions and promises that God has for us all.
“We’ll never fully understand the scope of God’s love until we meet Him face-to-face. Paul tried really hard to express it in terms that we could understand. In Acts 9, Paul experienced a face-to-face encounter with Jesus, one that changed the course of his entire life. This encounter hit Paul so hard that he spent the rest of his life trying to teach everyone he touched the love of God.
“This devotional is a guide that is supported by biblical teachings to BEING. Right or wrong, we all have courses set out for our lives. Sometimes we get off course and need to hit the reset button. Think of this perhaps in GPS terms, a recalculation to get us back on the right course that God wants for us. We are all unique and have special gifts that God can use to further His kingdom. By studying His Word together, we’ll discover how to recalibrate our lives to LIVE | MOVE | and HAVE what God wants for our lives.
“For in Him we live and move and have our being, as also some of your own poets have said, 'For we are also His offspring.' (Acts 17:28 NKJV)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Greg Fawcett’s new book will help believers in their pursuit of God whether they are new or established in their faith.
Consumers can purchase “Live | Move | Have: A 21-Day Devotional Guide to Being” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Live | Move | Have: A 21-Day Devotional Guide to Being,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
