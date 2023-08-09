Gatien Ngah’s Newly Released "Integral Faith Education of Adolescents & Youth Based on the Principle of Graduality" is a Helpful Resource for All Faith Educators

“Integral Faith Education of Adolescents & Youth Based on the Principle of Graduality: A GUIDE FOR YOUTH MINISTERS, TEACHERS, CATECHISTS AND PARENTS,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gatien Ngah. It gives directives and resource material on how to better carry out faith education in this digital age with supported Church documents and educational sciences.