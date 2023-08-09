Gatien Ngah’s Newly Released "Integral Faith Education of Adolescents & Youth Based on the Principle of Graduality" is a Helpful Resource for All Faith Educators
“Integral Faith Education of Adolescents & Youth Based on the Principle of Graduality: A GUIDE FOR YOUTH MINISTERS, TEACHERS, CATECHISTS AND PARENTS,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gatien Ngah. It gives directives and resource material on how to better carry out faith education in this digital age with supported Church documents and educational sciences.
Dacula, GA, August 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Integral Faith Education of Adolescents & Youth Based on the Principle of Graduality: A GUIDE FOR YOUTH MINISTERS, TEACHERS, CATECHISTS AND PARENTS”: an articulate and informative study of effective teaching practices. “Integral Faith Education of Adolescents & Youth Based on the Principle of Graduality: A GUIDE FOR YOUTH MINISTERS, TEACHERS, CATECHISTS AND PARENTS” is the creation of published author Gatien Ngah, a priest of the Archdiocese of Bamenda, Cameroon, Africa. He holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy, theology, and educational sciences. He is a licentiate student in educational sciences with a specialization in catechetics at the Pontifical Salesian University, Rome. He has carried out research on faith education of the young in some communities in Africa, Latin America, Europe, and the United States.
Ngah shares, “Do not journey through life alone; be open and listen to the advice of the elders, especially in taking major life decisions; observe situations, judge, and take the right actions; do not settle for mediocrity and make the best of your talents and youthfulness; do not be discouraged by the challenges you must face; be prudent with the use of social media and listen more to the voice of God in you; and embrace the language of love for everyone; in this way, you will create a better world for yourself and others.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gatien Ngah’s new book will provide readers with a helpful foundation for building an effective strategy for motivating adolescents toward God. Antony Christy, Associate Professor, Institute of Catechetics, Pontifical Salesian University, Rome, shares, “This work is a pertinent reminder about the importance of the principle of graduality that takes persons as they are and values them for what they are, challenging them to grow fully toward who they are, sons and daughters of the Lord of life.”
The book combines an understanding of the human condition of adolescents and youth with their faith in God and blends psychology, pedagogy and faith education of the young. It is integral because it considers the spiritual life, human development, knowledge of the faith and apostolic life in the community of adolescents and youth.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gatien Ngah’s new book will provide readers with a helpful foundation for building an effective strategy for motivating adolescents toward God.
Andrew Fuanya Nkea, Archbishop of Bamenda, Cameroon, Africa shares "This work is a contribution to enlighten youth ministers, teachers, catechists and parents to assist the young integrally in a synodal process according to their age groups so that they can better profess their faith, celebrate their faith, pray their faith, and translate their faith into the various aspects of their lives in the Church and in the society." This particular quotation is found on pages ix and x.
Consumers can purchase “Integral Faith Education of Adolescents & Youth Based on the Principle of Graduality: A GUIDE FOR YOUTH MINISTERS, TEACHERS, CATECHISTS AND PARENTS” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Integral Faith Education of Adolescents & Youth Based on the Principle of Graduality: A GUIDE FOR YOUTH MINISTERS, TEACHERS, CATECHISTS AND PARENTS,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Ngah shares, “Do not journey through life alone; be open and listen to the advice of the elders, especially in taking major life decisions; observe situations, judge, and take the right actions; do not settle for mediocrity and make the best of your talents and youthfulness; do not be discouraged by the challenges you must face; be prudent with the use of social media and listen more to the voice of God in you; and embrace the language of love for everyone; in this way, you will create a better world for yourself and others.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gatien Ngah’s new book will provide readers with a helpful foundation for building an effective strategy for motivating adolescents toward God. Antony Christy, Associate Professor, Institute of Catechetics, Pontifical Salesian University, Rome, shares, “This work is a pertinent reminder about the importance of the principle of graduality that takes persons as they are and values them for what they are, challenging them to grow fully toward who they are, sons and daughters of the Lord of life.”
The book combines an understanding of the human condition of adolescents and youth with their faith in God and blends psychology, pedagogy and faith education of the young. It is integral because it considers the spiritual life, human development, knowledge of the faith and apostolic life in the community of adolescents and youth.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gatien Ngah’s new book will provide readers with a helpful foundation for building an effective strategy for motivating adolescents toward God.
Andrew Fuanya Nkea, Archbishop of Bamenda, Cameroon, Africa shares "This work is a contribution to enlighten youth ministers, teachers, catechists and parents to assist the young integrally in a synodal process according to their age groups so that they can better profess their faith, celebrate their faith, pray their faith, and translate their faith into the various aspects of their lives in the Church and in the society." This particular quotation is found on pages ix and x.
Consumers can purchase “Integral Faith Education of Adolescents & Youth Based on the Principle of Graduality: A GUIDE FOR YOUTH MINISTERS, TEACHERS, CATECHISTS AND PARENTS” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Integral Faith Education of Adolescents & Youth Based on the Principle of Graduality: A GUIDE FOR YOUTH MINISTERS, TEACHERS, CATECHISTS AND PARENTS,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories