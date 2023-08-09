Michelle N. Keyser’s Newly Released "The Adventures of Bean and Bug" is a Delightful Story of Sisterly Connection and the Fun of a New Pet
“The Adventures of Bean and Bug,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michelle N. Keyser, is a sweet story of a dynamic duo of sisters and a heartbreaking dilemma that leaves an older sister searching for a way to help.
Frankford, DE, August 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Adventures of Bean and Bug”: a charming early reader adventure. “The Adventures of Bean and Bug” is the creation of published author Michelle N. Keyser, who self-published a collection of poetry that she had written during her teenage years and while raising her three children. After a ten-year hiatus from writing, while earning her associate’s degree from a local community college and overcoming breast cancer, she has again put pen to paper with this book inspired by her two granddaughters and their sibling rivalry.
Keyser shares, “The Adventures of Bean and Bug is the first in a series of humorous stories about two sisters and their adventures (or misadventures as the case may be). Their relationship is one of sisterly love hidden under a blanket of sibling rivalry.
“In this first installment, the younger sister, Bug, will have to give up something precious to her. Her older sister, Bean, comes up with a solution, which is greatly appreciated by her parents and shows a wisdom beyond her years.
“These stories are written for children ages four to seven but may be enjoyed by older children, parents, and grandparents as well.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michelle N. Keyser’s new book will charm readers of any age as they share in the adventures of Bean and Bug.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of Bean and Bug” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of Bean and Bug,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
