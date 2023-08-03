Concord Servicing Names Kyle Derry as Chief Operating Officer
In his new role as COO, Derry will manage daily operations at Concord while implementing growth strategies to help the company meet its business objectives.
Scottsdale, AZ, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Concord Servicing has named Kyle Derry as the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO). Derry began working at Concord in 2004 and has held several roles in various functions, including operations, client experience and business development. In his new role as COO, Derry will manage daily operations at Concord while implementing growth strategies to help the company meet its business objectives.
“Concord has seen an unprecedented new infusion of talent and capital since Inverness Graham announced their investment in our business in 2022,” said Jason Alexander, Chief Executive Officer at Concord Servicing. “This, along with the recently announced acquisition of Equiant Financial Services, gives us a unique opportunity to strengthen our position as a leading loan servicer and fintech company. In his role as COO, Kyle will help us usher in a new era of growth at Concord by advancing our technology and products in addition to driving process improvements.”
Throughout his 19-year career at Concord, Derry has worked to gain an intimate knowledge of the key industries served by its clients, particularly in the solar and home improvement space and in the vacation ownership sector, where the company has a strong client-base.
“In order to best support our clients, I find it very important to not only become experienced in our business of loan servicing, but also to become an expert in each asset we serve,” said Derry. “That combination of loan servicing expertise and deep industry knowledge is the ultimate value that Concord can bring to our clients, and it’s a unique differentiator for us.”
As COO, Derry is passionate about improving the customer experience at Concord. He believes this is a key opportunity as the company enters its next phase of growth.
“A critical focus area for me will be enhancing our customer experience, to ensure both our clients and their consumers have a premier experience working with Concord,” said Derry. “That includes focusing on things like omnichannel communications, meeting our clients and consumers in the digital channels they prefer, and ensuring optimized portfolio performance with new tools and strategies.”
About Concord Servicing
Concord is a full-scope loan servicer delivering compliant, flexible, and scalable portfolio servicing solutions to meet the demands of loan originators and capital providers – and their customers – in multiple asset classes. For over three decades, Concord has delivered award-winning financial technology and support for unparalleled efficiency, accuracy, and flexibility. Concord serves clients globally and operates facilities in the United States and Mexico.
Website: http://www.concordservicing.com
Shaun O'Neill, President and CRO
480-266-6863
concordservicing.com
