Friday the 13th in Tampa Bay Brings a Horror Burlesque and Spooky Pin-Up Contest to the Iconic Brass Mug
Tampa's Brass Mug is the location this Friday, October 13 for "Death Becomes Them." A theatrical cabaret summoning the sinister and sensational for a night of infamous women killers, burlesque, horror authors, and a spooky pin-up contest.
Tampa, FL, September 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Death Becomes Them - A Horror Burlesque and Spooky Pin-up Contest
Friday, October 13, 2023, 7:00pm
Tampa's Brass Mug (1450 Skipper Road, Tampa, FL 33613) is host "Death Becomes Them."
About the Event: Death Becomes Them is not your ordinary burlesque show. It is a one-of-a-kind, spine-tingling spectacle that fuses the art of burlesque with the eerie.
After being welcomed through the hearse show outside, guest may enter the galleria of local artisans offering oddities and other bewitching goods for sale. Attendees will find it all from deadly fashions, to taxidermy decorations, to the horror art and novels. Guest who purchase a Killer Queen VIP ticket, will have a reserved spot in cue for a portrait experience with Embalmarina in the Postmortem Fauxtography Parlor.
Horror authors Maria DeVivo and Stephanie Jensen will be present to read excerpts from their works.
Performing artists will bring infamous female killers to life. Through their acts, the audience delve into the dark stories of these infamous women, exploring the complexity of their deeds and the allure of their notoriety.
Following the horror burlesque, a Miss Spooky Pin-up contest will commence with the top three winners taking home prize baskets worth a combined $500.
Ticket Information: Tickets for Death Becomes Them are on sale now and can be purchased through the event website www.deathbecomesthem.com. Due to the show's unique and intimate nature, seating is limited.
Dress Code: Attendees are encouraged to embrace the theme and come dressed in their finest spooky attire.
Note to Editors: For media inquiries, interviews, or press passes please contact Betty Genesis at thebettygenesis@gmail.com
Contact: Betty Genesis, Producer (thebettygenesis@gmail.com)
