FEXLE Expands Salesforce Consulting Services with the Launch of Salesforce CRM Analytics Practice
Plano, TX, August 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- FEXLE Services, a leading Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Salesforce CRM Analytics Practice. This strategic move is aimed at further enhancing the company's ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions and insights to its clients in the realm of Salesforce customer relationship management (CRM) analytics.
The Salesforce CRM Analytics Practice will offer a comprehensive suite of services designed to help businesses leverage the full potential of their Salesforce data. FEXLE aims to enable its clients to make data-driven decisions, identify actionable insights, and drive more personalized customer experiences.
"With the launch of our Salesforce CRM Analytics Practice, we are taking our Salesforce consulting services to the next level," said Prakash Choudhary, Director of FEXLE Services. "We understand that data is the lifeblood of any business, and our goal is to empower our clients with the tools and expertise they need to harness the power of their data for business growth and success."
The Salesforce CRM Analytics Practice will offer a range of services, including –
· Data Collection
· Data Analysis
· Reporting
· Dashboard Development
· Data Visualization
· Predictive Analytics
· Custom reporting, and
· Data integration.
As a Salesforce consulting company, FEXLE Services has earned a reputation for delivering high-quality solutions that drive business transformation. With over 700+ successful Salesforce projects under their belt and a team of experienced professionals, the company is poised to provide unparalleled value to its clients through its new Salesforce CRM Analytics Practice.
About FEXLE Services:
FEXLE delivers innovative and result-oriented Salesforce solutions to clients worldwide. With a focus on customer success and a team of certified Salesforce experts, FEXLE is committed to helping businesses achieve their goals and unlock the full potential of the Salesforce platform.
For more information about FEXLE Services and its Salesforce CRM Analytics Practice, please visit Us at ww.fexle.com
The Salesforce CRM Analytics Practice will offer a comprehensive suite of services designed to help businesses leverage the full potential of their Salesforce data. FEXLE aims to enable its clients to make data-driven decisions, identify actionable insights, and drive more personalized customer experiences.
"With the launch of our Salesforce CRM Analytics Practice, we are taking our Salesforce consulting services to the next level," said Prakash Choudhary, Director of FEXLE Services. "We understand that data is the lifeblood of any business, and our goal is to empower our clients with the tools and expertise they need to harness the power of their data for business growth and success."
The Salesforce CRM Analytics Practice will offer a range of services, including –
· Data Collection
· Data Analysis
· Reporting
· Dashboard Development
· Data Visualization
· Predictive Analytics
· Custom reporting, and
· Data integration.
As a Salesforce consulting company, FEXLE Services has earned a reputation for delivering high-quality solutions that drive business transformation. With over 700+ successful Salesforce projects under their belt and a team of experienced professionals, the company is poised to provide unparalleled value to its clients through its new Salesforce CRM Analytics Practice.
About FEXLE Services:
FEXLE delivers innovative and result-oriented Salesforce solutions to clients worldwide. With a focus on customer success and a team of certified Salesforce experts, FEXLE is committed to helping businesses achieve their goals and unlock the full potential of the Salesforce platform.
For more information about FEXLE Services and its Salesforce CRM Analytics Practice, please visit Us at ww.fexle.com
Contact
Fexle IncContact
Bhawani Sharma
972-714-2200
https://www.fexle.com/
Bhawani Sharma
972-714-2200
https://www.fexle.com/
Categories