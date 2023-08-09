Richard Jason Miller’s Newly Released "Old Mac Arnold and the Icky Bicky Biter" is a Charming Story of Unexpected Friendship
“Old Mac Arnold and the Icky Bicky Biter,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Richard Jason Miller, is fun adventure on the farm as an inquisitive spider lends some helping hands to the elderly farmer working the land.
Hattiesburg, MS, August 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Old Mac Arnold and the Icky Bicky Biter”: a lighthearted reading experience that stirs the imagination. “Old Mac Arnold and the Icky Bicky Biter” is the creation of published author Richard Jason Miller, a proud father of two young daughters who resides in South Mississippi.
Miller shares, “An old man living alone on a huge farm slowly realizes he’s not so alone. Through his day-to-day struggles, he discovers he has a teeny tiny friend watching over him, lending helping hands, and achieving larger-than-life feats to show the old man how much he’s really cared for. Enjoy an adventure that is sure to warm the heart and leave you wanting to lend a helping hand to friends all around.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard Jason Miller’s new book will delight young readers as they race to see what the spider will get up to with the unsuspecting farmer.
Consumers can purchase “Old Mac Arnold and the Icky Bicky Biter” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
You can contact the author through his social media account at
Instagram: theickybickywriter; Threads: theickybickywriter; and TikTok: theickybickywriter.
For additional information or inquiries about “Old Mac Arnold and the Icky Bicky Biter,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Miller shares, “An old man living alone on a huge farm slowly realizes he’s not so alone. Through his day-to-day struggles, he discovers he has a teeny tiny friend watching over him, lending helping hands, and achieving larger-than-life feats to show the old man how much he’s really cared for. Enjoy an adventure that is sure to warm the heart and leave you wanting to lend a helping hand to friends all around.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard Jason Miller’s new book will delight young readers as they race to see what the spider will get up to with the unsuspecting farmer.
Consumers can purchase “Old Mac Arnold and the Icky Bicky Biter” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
You can contact the author through his social media account at
Instagram: theickybickywriter; Threads: theickybickywriter; and TikTok: theickybickywriter.
For additional information or inquiries about “Old Mac Arnold and the Icky Bicky Biter,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories