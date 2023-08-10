Nancy Carol Willis’s Newly Released "Sharing Why I Love Jesus" is an Interactive Reading Experience That Builds and Explores One’s Foundational Faith
“Sharing Why I Love Jesus,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nancy Carol Willis, is an enjoyable opportunity to reflect, grow, and celebrate one’s relationship with Jesus Christ.
Middletown, DE, August 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Sharing Why I Love Jesus”: an enjoyable balance of exercises and reflections. “Sharing Why I Love Jesus” is the creation of published author Nancy Carol Willis, a nature writer, biographer, children’s book illustrator, art professor, and ordinary Christian. She resides with her husband, Paul, and their two border collies in a colonial-era home in Delaware.
Willis shares, “Have you ever wondered about your faith story? Do you even have a faith story? Why do you have a faith story? Where did it come from? How does it work? How do you grow your faith? Should you share your faith story? How do you share your faith story?
“Perhaps you’re like me—an 'ordinary Christian.' You look forward to joining your church family for Sunday worship. You greet people at the door, help in the nursery, or bake cookies for fellowship time. You pray often, enjoy your daily devotional, and look forward to the next Bible study. Fantastic!
“But if you’re like most ordinary Christians, the thought of sharing your faith story with others makes your stomach churn. You’re not alone!
“The Sharing Why I Love Jesus study guide is more than a how-to book about writing your faith story. It begins by laying a biblical foundation for defining faith and illustrating faith through stories and examples. The study questions will prompt you to explore your own faith in greater depth. Then you will write your faith story and practice sharing it in today’s world.
“The study guide can be used individually or in a small group setting.
“Let’s get started!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy Carol Willis’s new book is the perfect addition to personal or group study in the pursuit of deepening one’s faith.
Consumers can purchase “Sharing Why I Love Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sharing Why I Love Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
