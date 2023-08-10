Michael Martin and Legend Torrez’s Newly Released "Leave the Light On: A True Story of Crime and Redemption" is a Fascinating Tale of Shocking Twists of Fate
“Leave the Light On: A True Story of Crime and Redemption,” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Michael Martin and Legend Torrez, delivers a thought-provoking message of faith and learning to truly lean into God’s guiding hand.
New York, NY, August 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Leave the Light On: A True Story of Crime and Redemption”: a gripping memoir of loss, redemption, and unexpected blessings. “Leave the Light On: A True Story of Crime and Redemption” is the creation of published authors Michael Martin and Legend Torrez.
Martin and Torrez shares, “When my son died, he was six years old. The day we buried him, the Lord and my son came and paid for his funeral. Three months later, the Lord took me to heaven, I found my son and had a short conversation with him, and the Lord talked to me and gave me some messages to give to the world. It was not a near-death experience!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Martin and Legend Torrez’s new book brings readers a shocking journey through the peaks and valleys of life.
Consumers can purchase “Leave the Light On: A True Story of Crime and Redemption” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Leave the Light On: A True Story of Crime and Redemption,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Martin and Torrez shares, “When my son died, he was six years old. The day we buried him, the Lord and my son came and paid for his funeral. Three months later, the Lord took me to heaven, I found my son and had a short conversation with him, and the Lord talked to me and gave me some messages to give to the world. It was not a near-death experience!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Martin and Legend Torrez’s new book brings readers a shocking journey through the peaks and valleys of life.
Consumers can purchase “Leave the Light On: A True Story of Crime and Redemption” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Leave the Light On: A True Story of Crime and Redemption,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories