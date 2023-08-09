Author Lainie Damaskos-Christou’s New Book, “Why Do I Have to Go to Greek School?” is an Adorable Story of the Importance of Learning About and Honoring One's Culture
Recent release “Why Do I Have to Go to Greek School?” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lainie Damaskos-Christou, is a wonderful celebration of Greek culture that follows two siblings who are woken up early on a Saturday morning to head to Greek School. Despite their initial protests and tiredness, Andreas and Arianna have fun learning all about their heritage and the Greek language.
Schenectady, NY, August 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lainie Damaskos-Christou has completed her new book, “Why Do I Have to Go to Greek School?”: a charming tale that follows siblings Andreas and Arianna, who have to wake up early on Saturday morning to attend Greek School. Although they are initially upset about getting up early on the weekend, they both have a wonderful time learning all about their fascinating Greek heritage with all their friends.
Author Lainie Damaskos-Christou is a National Board-Certified World Language Teacher with the Niskayuna Central School District in Niskayuna, New York, an adjunct professor of Greek and Spanish at the College of St. Rose, as well as director and teacher of both the St. Sophia Greek Language and the Culture Academy in Albany, New York. Her roots are from Sparta, Greece, from where her devotion to maintaining her Greek culture in the diaspora began. Lainie also serves as the District Governor for New York State of the Daughters of Penelope—a women’s nonprofit organization that is part of the AHEPA family with chapters worldwide that promotes Hellenism, education, civic responsibility, family, and individual excellence. Currently, the author and her husband, Euripides, live in Schenectady, New York.
Damaskos-Christou writes, “It’s Saturday morning. Who wants to go to Greek school? Andreas and Arianna certainly do not! However, to their surprise, a wonderful adventure of excitement, discovery, and friendships await them. Their new friends—Sophia, Yannis, Panayiota, Zachary, Christina, and Margarita—all enjoy a day of learning about Greece and its beautiful islands while dancing, baking, and singing Greek songs.
“Children of all cultures will love joining these delightful siblings on their journey as they listen, reflect, and learn about the importance of knowing one’s cultural heritage and the thrill of speaking a second language. Children will learn to greet and count in Greek while becoming part of this interactive sweet story. As they immerse themselves in Andreas’s and Arianna’s day at Greek school, they will discover that learning new things can be meaningful and fun. What will be the biggest surprise of all for them?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lainie Damaskos-Christou’s delightful tale was inspired by the author’s son and daughter, who frequently asked “why do I have to go to Greek school?” while growing up and are now bilingual and truly appreciative of their parents’ efforts to help them cherish their Greek heritage and language. Through her story, Damaskos-Christou hopes to encourage readers of all ages to not only learn about Greek culture, but also celebrate their own individual heritages, and acknowledge all cultures as unique and beautiful.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Why Do I Have to Go to Greek School?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
