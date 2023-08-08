John Bendt’s New Book, "Queen City Memoirs," is a Gripping and Thoughtful Novel That Follows a Gay Man’s Search for Love in Southern California
Recent release “Queen City Memoirs,” from Page Publishing author John Bendt, is a reflective and important work of gay fiction that tells the tale of what it’s like bouncing back and looking for love after the ending of a long-term relationship.
Palm Springs, CA, August 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- John Bendt, a technical writer, published poet, and University of California-Berkley graduate, has completed his new book, “Queen City Memoirs”: a compelling story about the trials and tribulations of a gay man just coming out of an eleven-year relationship. It is witty and insightful with lots of twists and turns, lots of laughs and a few tears.
The author writes, “Plant a tree, have a child, write a book—these three things are supposed to be important for a successful life. As gardening is one of the author’s many passions, he has planted hundreds of trees. But being a gay man, he’s had to bypass the child part and has gone straight to the book. Queen City Memoirs was written to pass on his stories and keep the memory alive.”
Published by Page Publishing, John Bendt’s profound tale brings to life the story of John Benedict, a 40-year-old gay man living in youth and beauty-obsessed Southern California after the ending of an eleven-year relationship. His writing lifestyle affords him a fun and carefree path to his future. His hopes of connection lead him to new friends, country western dancing, and romance. But before he knows it, the life John created is shattered by a love-triangle betrayal and financial disaster bringing their life-changing consequences. Trying to rebuild his life, John learns many important lessons while his search for spiritual answers and happiness is never ending. Readers follow as John heals and searches for that elusive healthy, loving relationship.
Readers who wish to experience this powerful work can purchase “Queen City Memoirs” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
